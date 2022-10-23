Planning to buy Apple iPhone14 this Diwali? Check discount, deals

It’s festive season and ecommerce websites are capitalising this opportunity by offering big discounts on a range of products. Now, consumer retail store Vijay Sales has unveiled its Dhanteras and Diwali sale at all its locations as well as on its website.

The sale offers discounts on a variety of electronics, including refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, water dispensers, computers, Bluetooth neckbands, kitchenware, and men’s grooming accessories.

Customers can also choose cash back incentives from Bajaj Finserv, HDFC, HDB, ICICI, IDFC, and Kotak Mahindra Bank through a variety of paper finance plans offered at all Vijay Sales stores.

Additionally, Yes Bank Credit Card members will be entitled to an immediate discount of 10% up to 2,000 rupees on non-EMI transactions during the Vijay Sales Dhanteras and Diwali Sale.

The following are a few of the best Vijay Sales offers:

Apple iPhone14 (128 GB)

The cost of the Apple iPhone 14 (128 storage option) is ₹79,900. Customers using HDFC Credit and Debit Cards are eligible for an instant bank discount of up to Rs. 5000. Additionally, there are No Cost EMI alternatives starting at ₹3,836 per month.

5G Oppo Reno8 (8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM)

The price of the Oppo Reno8 5G (8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM) model is ₹29999. On the EMI options for ICICI and HDFC Credit Cards, there is an immediate 7.5% discount up to Rs. 3000. The smartphone has a 6.43-inch, 90Hz AMOLED display and runs on ColorOS 12.1 which is based on Android 12. It has a 4,500mAh battery and a triple camera system configuration on the back.

On Apple MacBook Air M2

Apple MacBook Air M2 with 8GB RAM/256GB SSD and 13.6-inch (34.46 cm) Display (8-core CPU/8-core GPU/macOS/Midnight) is available at ₹1,16,900. On the ICICI Credit Card Non-EMI option, a flat Rs. 5000 immediate savings is available.

