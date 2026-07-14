Planning to watch the FIFA World Cup final? Airtel users may not need another subscription

Football fans across India are gearing up for the FIFA World Cup Final, with many planning how to watch one of the biggest matches of the year. While some viewers may be thinking about buying a separate streaming or television subscription, Airtel says many of its Wi-Fi + TV customers may already have access to the match through their existing plan. Those on eligible plans can also activate the required sports channels at a starting price of Rs. 24 per month.

Airtel users may already have access to the FIFA World Cup Final without purchasing a separate streaming subscription. (AFP)

By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a technology journalist and Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience covering the consumer technology industry. His work spans smartphones, laptops, wearables, gaming, appliances and AI - from hands-on reviews, comparison and buying guides to breaking news and in-depth features that help readers cut through the noise and make informed decisions. Before joining HT Tech, he worked with Jagran New Media, where he sharpened his instincts for fast-paced digital reporting. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in English Journalism and Mass Communication from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. Whether he's testing the latest flagship smartphone, tracking a major AI announcement, or putting a gaming laptop through its paces, Ijaj approaches every story with the same goal - making technology feel relevant and easy to understand for everyday users, not just enthusiasts. When he's not in front of a screen for work, he's usually travelling to a new city, hunting for great food, or keeping tabs on what's next in tech before everyone else catches on. Read more Read less

According to the company, Airtel Wi-Fi + TV plans begin at Rs. 599 per month and combine broadband and television services under a single subscription. Customers can review their current plan details and available entertainment benefits directly through the Airtel app before opting for any additional subscription.

Check Your Current Airtel Plan

Customers using eligible Airtel Wi-Fi + TV (IPTV or DTH) plans can activate the Unite8 Sports channels by paying Rs. 24 per month. This allows them to watch the FIFA World Cup Final without purchasing a separate streaming service. Airtel says the match will be available in four language options, including English, Hindi, Bengali and Malayalam.

Those who currently use only Airtel Fiber broadband can also explore upgrading to a Wi-Fi + TV plan through the Airtel app. The company allows users to compare available plans and choose one based on their entertainment and connectivity requirements.

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Apart from access to live sports, Airtel's Wi-Fi + TV plans include a combination of broadband, television channels and digital entertainment. Depending on the selected plan, subscribers can get fiber internet, IPTV services, access to supported OTT platforms and account management through the Airtel app.

The bundled offering is designed to reduce the need for multiple standalone subscriptions by bringing internet, television and streaming services under a single plan. Customers can also manage plan upgrades, add-on packs and service details through the same application.

With the FIFA World Cup Final approaching, Airtel customers are advised to review the benefits included with their existing subscription before paying for another streaming or television package. For many users, activating the required sports channels through their current plan could be enough to watch the match without any major additional expense.

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