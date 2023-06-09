Player turns enemy into rain sensor in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom continues to captivate an immense number of players with its immersive gameplay and innovative mechanics.

Unveiling the enemy-turned-rain sensor Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. (Image Credit: Nintendo)

One particular Redditor has demonstrated their incredible creativity by turning a formidable enemy into a rain sensor, showcasing the game's potential for elaborate Rube Goldberg machines.

This impressive achievement was shared online, following another player's discovery of a trick to significantly increase vehicle despawn distance in Tears of the Kingdom.

While Tears of the Kingdom follows the design principles of its predecessor, Breath of the Wild, it introduces several significant improvements. One notable addition is the Ultrahand, a tool that allows players to create structures and vehicles by combining movable objects found in the game world or in their inventory.

Among the countless fans exploring the limits of this ability, Redditor Penguin_Poacher stands out for their remarkable accomplishment. They managed to construct a rain sensor powered by an Electric Lizalfos, one of the game's formidable enemies. This intricate setup serves the purpose of automating the process of avoiding bad weather near a campfire. The contraption relies on the trapped Electric Lizalfos to activate a mechanism that raises a roof and ignites a campfire as soon as raindrops increase the creature's attack, causing it to emit electricity.

The Reddit post showcasing this Tears of the Kingdom creation quickly went viral, leaving fans in awe of its complexity.

Interestingly, the design could have been achieved with a static roof, making the retractable feature an additional marvel. But the Redditor did not provide an extensive explanation of how they crafted the retractable roof, it is conceivable that a wheel-connected platform on a Zonai Spring played a role. Similarly, a setup involving wooden beams connected by a wheel appears to have been utilized for the arm activating the campfire. The spark itself originated from a piece of Fire Fruit placed next to flint and some wood.

This contraption, along with the recently showcased colossal mechs, serves as yet another testament to the incredible sandbox potential of Tears of the Kingdom. It also demonstrates the possibility of creating Zonai machinery without depleting Link's Energy Cell reserves, as long as it is raining.

As fans eagerly explore its depths, the Legend of Zelda series continues to captivate and inspire players around the globe.