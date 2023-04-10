Players can visit Coruscant in Star Wars: Jedi Survivor but with some twists

Just before dropping the final gameplay trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, game Director, Stig Asmussen revealed that players can access Coruscant as a playable ground during the course of the campaign, though the big city from the Galaxy far far away may not be a full explorable-open-world. But another official pulled back the hype claiming that it may cost your wallet.

Image Credit: Respawn Entertainment

He stated, “We’re taking our Metroidvania approach a step further and, just to talk about another planet, we’re going to have Coruscant as well. I think there’s been a lot of speculation on that, and I’m just confirming it here.”

However, Electronic Art’s Star Wars communication lead, Andy McNamara went on Twitter claiming that Star War’s most fan favorite city may not be a free to play area. “To be clear, Stig never claimed Coruscant was a ‘freely explorable open world’. He only confirmed it as one of the destinations in the game. Survivor has amazing planets to explore and our biggest environments to date, but wanted to be clear on what was said.” He wrote.

So it’s a billion dollar question how Respawn will feature Coruscant in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. It may be added in the game as a paid open-world area to explore or may be a part of a specific campaign mission, just like the final mission area of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. But to be honest it will be way more enjoyable as a part of the campaign rather than play-to-roam.

Image Credit: Respawn Entertainment

Fans don’t have to hold their horses for too long as Star Wars Jedi: Survivors is set to release on April 28 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and PC. This game will delve furthermore what happened after Order 66 executed and even featured a nasty toothed Rancor.

Image Credit: Respawn Entertainment

