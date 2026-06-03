PlayStation State of Play 2026 brings Wolverine, God of War: Laufey, and more

Being a gamer in 2026 has become nothing more than walking through a fire simulator, as gaming consoles and PC components grow more expensive each year. Yet the industry continues to offer compelling reasons to stay excited: the games themselves.

Wolverine, God of War: Laufey, Until Dawn 2, and more make waves at State of Play. (PlayStation Blog)

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Sony’s PlayStation State of Play 2026 reinforces this idea well. From major first-party showcases to unexpected third-party reveals, the event was packed with announcements that showed why this could go down as one of gaming's most anticipated years in recent memory. Here’s a closer look at all the announcements made during PlayStation State of Play 2026:

Marvel's Wolverine

Wolverine

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{{^usCountry}} Kicking off the PlayStation State of Play 2026 with a bang was Insomniac, giving gamers a glimpse of its upcoming Wolverine game through a sweet 7-minute gameplay trailer. The single-player game follows the titular character as he reunites with Team X and teams up with popular heroes, including Jean Grey, to rescue hunted mutants from the cybernetic Reavers and the billionaire Bolivar Trask. Considering the ferocious nature of Wolverine, the game is packed with exhilarating combat abilities, including fluid claw attacks, and a Rage system, which allows devastating strikes or healing. Wolverine is available for pre-order now and is scheduled to launch on September 15, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kicking off the PlayStation State of Play 2026 with a bang was Insomniac, giving gamers a glimpse of its upcoming Wolverine game through a sweet 7-minute gameplay trailer. The single-player game follows the titular character as he reunites with Team X and teams up with popular heroes, including Jean Grey, to rescue hunted mutants from the cybernetic Reavers and the billionaire Bolivar Trask. Considering the ferocious nature of Wolverine, the game is packed with exhilarating combat abilities, including fluid claw attacks, and a Rage system, which allows devastating strikes or healing. Wolverine is available for pre-order now and is scheduled to launch on September 15, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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God of War: Laufey

God of War: Laufey

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From the Santa Monica studio comes a new installment of God of War, God of War: Laufey. Set in Everywhen, a realm where Gods journey in their afterlife, the game puts players in the shoes of Faye (Laufey), Kratos's wife, who is fated to battle ruthless deities from various mythologies to protect Kratos and her son, Atreus. The new addition to the widely popular story-driven series is packed with hyper-responsive combat, blending classic Greek fluidity with Norse world-building. Moreover, Laufey will be joined by two companions: a cosmic cube, Phranque, and an enchanted ribbon guardian, Rue. The launch date is still under wraps, so we will update it once we receive new information.

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve

Ace Combat 8: Wing of Theve

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Flight simulator enthusiasts, gear up, because Bandai Namco brings a new entry to the beloved Ace Combat series, i.e., Ace Combat 8: Wing of Theve. The game takes place in the fictional Strangereal universe in 2029, chronicling the tales of brave soldiers trying to reclaim Theve, the capital city, from Sotoan invaders. It features over 30 playable aircraft, strategic wingman commands, and intense aerial, ground, and anti-ship combat. The game also offers massive boss encounters, notably the 450-meter Land Battleship. Ace Combat 8: Wing of Theve is scheduled to hit the PS marketplace on October 2, 2026.

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis

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Lara Croft is returning to her classic adventure, now rendered in modern graphics, in the upcoming Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis. As a remake of the original 1996 Tomb Raider, the game will see the titular character embark on a journey through Peru’s lost valley and the crumbling ruins of Greece, with modernised combat and puzzle mechanics. Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis debuts on February 12, 2027. Pre-orders are already live, priced at $59.99 ( ₹5,734 approx.). Standard Edition and a $69.99 ( ₹6,690 approx.) Deluxe Edition that includes 48-hour early access and future DLC.

Silent Hill: Townfall

Silent Hill: Townfall

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Aiming to repeat the success story of Silent Hill, Konami and Screen Burn Interactive have introduced Silent Hill: Townfall, a new spin-off in one of the most popular horror game series. Players will take control of Simon as he traverses through St Amela alongside a mysterious nurse named Zoe. The game will focus on narrative-driven puzzles intricately tied to the lore and on stealth evasion of new Otherworld creatures using a CRTV mechanic. It will also feature immersive PS5 DualSense features such as haptic feedback and motion controls. Silent Hill: Townfall will launch on September 24, 2026. Pre-orders are now available for the Standard and Deluxe Editions.

Until Dawn 2

Until Dawn 2

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Horror fans are eating well this year, as Firesprite Games has revealed Until Dawn 2, a sequel to the critically acclaimed Until Dawn, which launched in 2015. Retaining the choice-driven survival horror formula of its predecessor, the game follows a group of paranormal investigators from the Dead True channel as they travel to an abandoned tropical island to film a fully funded episode. What starts as another staged production soon descends into chaos when the crew encounters genuine supernatural horrors tied to centuries-old vengeance. As expected, players' choices and relationships shape the branching narrative and determine who survives the ordeal. The developer studio has teased that Until Dawn 2 may launch in 2027, but the rest of the details are still unclear.

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Stuntman: Hollywood

Stuntman: Hollywood

PlayStation State of Play 2026 also had something planned for thrill-seekers. Saber Interactive is bringing the popular Stuntman title back with the new Stuntman: Hollywood game. Developed for the PS5, the arcade-style driving title puts players in the shoes of a stunt performer tasked with executing dangerous vehicular manoeuvres across movie sets inspired by iconic Universal franchises, including Fast & Furious and Back to the Future. Under the watchful eye of a director, players must pull off high-risk stunts with both speed and precision while avoiding hazards scattered throughout each set. Successful runs reward stars based on style and performance, which can then be used to unlock new vehicles and upgrades for the player's personal garage.

Control Resonant

Control Resonant

Reality bends once again as Remedy Entertainment returns with Control Resonant, the next instalment in the acclaimed Control franchise. Set in a version of Manhattan twisted by impossible architecture and paranormal forces, the game casts players as Dylan Faden, Jesse's brother, as he battles monstrous Resonant manifestations in a quest to find his missing sibling and confront the ghosts of his past. The action-adventure title features fast-paced combat that blends Dylan's evolving abilities with the destructive power of the shapeshifting Aberrant weapon. While Jesse remains absent for much of the journey, her presence continues to shape the narrative as Dylan pushes deeper into the city's ever-changing reality. Control Resonant is scheduled to launch on September 24, 2026, for the PS5.

Everything Else Announced at State of Play 2026

The PlayStation State of Play 2026 still had plenty left in the tank, delivering updates across a wide range of genres. The showcase featured Bancho The Chef, a standalone Dave the Diver prequel, alongside a new look at Dune: Awakening ahead of its September 22 launch. Other highlights included Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered, Marathon Season 2, MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls, ILL, Kemuri, No Rest for the Wicked, Onimusha: Way of the Sword, and Phantom Blade Zero. PlayStation Plus also received a fresh batch of additions, while Rayman Legends Retold and The Lost Wild helped round out an event packed with new reveals and release dates.