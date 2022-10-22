PM Modi launches Rozgar Mela. Check details on vacancies, sectors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched Rozgar Mela, which aims to recruit 10 lakh personnel for new jobs. To mark the beginning, on the very first day, 75,000 employees will be handed over the appointment letter, a release from the Prime minister‘s office stated.

Jobs offered

The new recruits, selected from all over India, will join 38 Ministries/Departments of the Government of India. Recruitment under ‘Rozgar Mela’ will take place in almost all ministries, departments, PSUs, autonomous bodies, education and health Institutions, etc. The appointees will join the government at various levels, that is:

Group–A

Group–B (Gazetted)

Group–B (Non-Gazetted)

Group–C.

Some posts on which fresh appointments are being made include:

Ministry of Railways: Assistant Loco Pilot, Technician, Station Master, Time Keeper, Clerk, Traffic Assistant, etc.

Home Ministry: Assistant Commissioner, Sub Inspector, Constable, etc.

Revenue Department: Assistant Commissioner, Inspector, Stenographer, Junior Translator, etc.

Defence: Assistant Executive Engineer, Scientist, AEE, DRT Cadre, ASO, Civilian Motor Driver, etc.

Recruitment body?

The PMO statement says these recruitments are being done in ‘mission mode’ by ministries and departments. For this, ministries and departments are undertaking the process themselves or through recruiting agencies such as UPSC, SSC, Railway Recruitment Board.

Target

The Narendra Modi government has set a significant target of allotting 10 lakh new jobs in the next one year. In its very first tranche, 75,000 citizens received their appointment letter in a single day, Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) said.

Initiatives

To expedite the process, the Centre has initiated various reforms in the recruitment process:

The process is streamlined and technology is incorporated to make the recruitment process rapid

There is a 60% increase in exam conducting capacity

Examination shifts have been increased from 3 to 4

The document validation process is simplified by the use of Digilocker and Aadhaar based verification processes.

