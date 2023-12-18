PM Modi uses AI-tool ‘Bhashini’ at Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi. What is it?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi used a real-time artificial intelligence-based tool – ‘Bhashini’ – during his address at Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on Sunday. He referred to it as a “new beginning” in simplifying his communication with the public. 'Bhashini' operates as an AI-driven language translation system, facilitating conversations between speakers of different Indian languages.(PIB)

“Today, the use of new technology has taken place here through Artificial Intelligence (AI). This is a new beginning and hopefully, it makes it easier for me to reach you,” PM Modi said at Kashi Tamil Sangamam.

‘Bhashini’ was tailored to serve the Tamil-speaking audience specifically during the event in Varanasi on Sunday. It operates as an AI-driven language translation system facilitating conversations among individuals speaking different Indian languages.

More about ‘Bhashini’

-Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled ‘Digital India Bhashini’ during the inauguration of Digital India Week in Gujarat in 2022. This initiative aims to enhance internet accessibility and digital services in Indian languages, incorporating voice-based functions and promoting content creation in these languages.

-'Bhashini' operates as an AI-driven language translation system, facilitating conversations between speakers of different Indian languages. It allows individuals to communicate in their native language, bridging language barriers. The platform is available through dedicated Android and iOS apps.

-The platform serves as a pivotal element in the ‘Digital Ecosystem’, a significant stride toward achieving the objectives of a ‘Digital Government’.

-The government outlines 'Bhashini's journey across four tracks: Foundation, Contribution, Innovation, and Grand Challenge. These tracks aim to mark crucial milestones in the platform's progress.

-The platform has devised a roadmap to enable easy access to digital content in Indian languages, focusing on enhancing accessibility for citizens.

-Bhashini's ‘Bhasa Daan’ section encourages individuals to contribute to various crowdsourcing initiatives. The mission strives to empower citizens by engaging them in the country's digital initiatives in their preferred language, promoting digital inclusivity.

Bhasha Daan

Bhasha Daan serves as an initiative within Project Bhashini, focusing on gathering language inputs across multiple Indian languages. Its goal is to create extensive datasets for these languages, aiding in training AI models for various stakeholders to develop products and services beneficial to society.

Contributions to this initiative can be made anonymously, with the overarching aim of establishing an open-source repository accessible to everyone.

Categories within Bhasha Daan:

-Suno India: Contribute by typing out audio content or validating transcriptions made by others.

-Bolo India: Enrich your language by donating your voice through sentence recordings. Validate audio recordings contributed by others.

-Likho India: Contribute by translating provided text. Validate translations submitted by others.

-Dekho India: Enrich your language by typing text seen or labelling images. Validate images contributed by others.

The initiative encourages diverse forms of contributions—be it through transcription, voice recordings, translations, or image labelling—in an effort to collectively enrich and develop Indian languages.