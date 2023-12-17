PM Modi in Varanasi Live: PM to inaugurate second phase of Kashi Tamil Sangamam
PM's Varanasi Visit Live: PM is set to inaugurate 2nd phase of Kashi Tamil Sangamam & also flag off the Varanasi-Delhi Vande Bharat Express during his visit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency today. During this visit, he plans to launch various development initiatives. Subsequently, he will travel to Varanasi to participate in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. The visit aims to underscore the government's commitment to fostering development and progress in these regions.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the second phase of Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2023 at Namo Ghat in Varanasi. This initiative aligns with his vision of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,' emphasizing unity and cultural integration across the nation. The event at Namo Ghat reflects the government's commitment to promoting cultural exchange and diversity.
The prime minister will also flag off the Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express train, Dohrighat-Mau MEMU train and a pair of Long Haul goods trains at the newly inaugurated Dedicated Freight Corridor. He will also flag off the 10,000th locomotive made by Banaras Locomotive Works.
PM Modi's Varanasi Visit: PM to lay the foundation stone of 37 projects valued worth over ₹19,000
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be arriving on a two-day visit in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Sunday during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 37 projects valued worth over ₹19,000 crore for the development of the Varanasi and the Purvanchal region.
Modi, who will reach here on Sunday afternoon, will be welcomed by Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, after which he will spend about 25 hours in Varanasi, an official statement said here.Dec 17, 2023 02:03 PM IST
