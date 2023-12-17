PM Modi's Varanasi visit: Kashi to get 2nd Vande Bharat Express train, Tamil Sangamam. Top points

PM Modi's Varanasi visit updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on Sunday and Monday, December 17 and 18, to launch several development initiatives. Swarved Mahamandir Dham ahead of its inauguration on December 18 in Varanasi, (PTI)

The Prime Minister's Office said Modi will inaugurate the new integrated terminal building at Surat airport and the Surat Diamond Bourse on Sunday before travelling to Varanasi to attend the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

“Tomorrow evening onwards, I will be among my sisters and brothers of Kashi. I will take part in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra and later will inaugurate the @KTSangamam, a landmark forum that celebrates our unique cultural traditions and diversity,” Modi wrote on social media X on Saturday.

Top points on PM Modi's Varanasi visit on December 17, 18

On Sunday evening, in line with his vision of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', PM Modi will inaugurate the second phase of Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2023 at the Namo ghat, the statement said.

The first batch of the Tamil delegation has left from Chennai on December 15. Nearly 1,400 (seven groups of 200 persons each) people are expected to be travelling from different parts of Tamil Nadu, representing varied walks of life. During their stay in Kashi, as per their tour itinerary, they will also visit Prayagraj and Ayodhya.

On Monday, Modi will inaugurate the Swarved Mahamandir at a public function and address devotees of Mahamandir on the occasion, the PMO said.

After that, Modi will participate in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Sewapuri, a rural area of his constituency. He will also witness some live sports events by participants of Kashi Sansad Khel Pratiyogita 2023.

Modi is also scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over ₹ 19,150 crore in Varanasi.

19,150 crore in Varanasi. Modi will inaugurate New Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Nagar-New Bhaupur Dedicated Freight Corridor Project built at a cost of around ₹ 10,900 crore.

10,900 crore. Other railway projects which will be inaugurated include Ballia-Ghazipur City rail line doubling project; Indara-Dohrighat rail line gauge conversion project, among others.

The prime minister will also flag off the Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express train, Dohrighat-Mau MEMU train and a pair of Long Haul goods trains at the newly inaugurated Dedicated Freight Corridor. He will also flag off the 10,000th locomotive made by Banaras Locomotive Works.