PM Modi’s 2-day Kashi visit: 19,150-cr projects to be launched

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over ₹19,150 crore in Varanasi during his two-day visit to the city beginning Sunday, Kashi region BJP president Dilip Singh Patel said on Saturday. PM Modi will inaugurate the newly built Swarved Mahamandir in Umaraha, about 12 kilometres from the Varanasi city centre, on Monday (December 18) and address devotees on the occasion. (HT FILE)

Modi will reach Varanasi on Sunday afternoon and participate in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Cutting Memorial School ground here, Patel said.

“The prime minister will interact with the beneficiaries of various government schemes such as PM Awas, PM SVANidhi and PM Ujjwala among others,” he added.

He will also inaugurate Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2023 at Namo Ghat on Saturday evening, Patel said. The prime minister will also flag off the Kanyakumari- Varanasi Tamil Sangamam train on the occasion.

Modi will inaugurate the newly built Swarved Mahamandir in Umaraha, about 12 kilometres from the Varanasi city centre, on Monday (December 18) and address devotees on the occasion.

“The Prime Minister will visit Swarved Mahamandir on December 18, which will be followed by its inauguration in a public function,” said Patel.

At Swarved Mahamandir, Modi will participate in the centenary celebration of Vihangam Yoga during his visit. His previous visit to the temple was in December 2021 when he participated in the temple’s annual congregation and addressed the followers of Sadguru Sadafal Deoji Maharaj.

“The annual congregation of Vihangam Yog marks the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Vihangam Yog Sansthan by His Holiness, Anant Shri Sadguru Sadafal Deo Ji Maharaj,” says the temple website.

“In this program, we are honoured to invite and be joined by our chief guest, the respected Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, for the inaugration of the Swarved Mahamandir. We also invite one and all to join on the auspicious occasion of the 25,000 Kund, Swarved Mahāyagya,” it adds.

Besides, Modi will also participate in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Sewapuri in Varanasi. He will also witness live sports events by participants of Kashi Sansad Khel Pratiyogita 2023 and interact with the winners.

He will address a public meeting at Barki in Varanasi where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over ₹19,150 crore, said Patel.

District magistrate S Rajalingam said all preparations for the visit have been completed.

Tight security arrangements have been put in place, said commissioner of police Mutha Ashok Jain.

Among railway projects, he will inaugurate the New Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Nagar-New Bhaupur Dedicated Freight Corridor Project built at a cost of around ₹10,900 crore.

The other railway projects which will be inaugurated include Ballia-Ghazipur City rail line doubling project and Indara-Dohrighat rail line gauge conversion project, among others.

He will also flag off Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express train, Dohrighat-Mau MEMU train and a pair of long haul goods trains at the newly inaugurated Dedicated Freight Corridor. He will also flag off the 10,000th locomotive made by Banaras Locomotive Works.

He will also inaugurate green-field Shivpur-Phulwaria-Lahartara road along with two ROBs at a cost of more than ₹370 crore.

It will ease the traffic movement between northern and southern part of Varanasi city and enhance visitors’ convenience.

Other key projects to be inaugurated by Modi include the strengthening and the widening of 20 roads; Sangam Ghat road in Kaithi village and construction of residential buildings at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital.

Additionally, to cater to the housing needs of police personnel, two 200 and 150 bed multi-storey barrack buildings in Police Lines and PAC Bhullanpur, smart bus shelters built at nine locations and a 132 KW substation constructed at Alaipur will also be inaugurated by the prime minister.

Under the Smart City Mission, a website with detailed tourist information and the Unified Tourist Pass System will be launched by Prime Minister.

The unified pass will provide single platform ticket booking for Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Ganga Cruise, and Sarnath’s light and sound show, offering integrated QR code services.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of various projects worth more than ₹6500 crore.

In order to increase the production of non-renewable energy resources, the prime minister will lay the foundation of an 800 MW solar park in Chitrakoot district at a cost of around ₹4000 crore. To augment the petroleum supply chain, he will lay the foundation of the construction of a new petroleum oil terminal at Mirzapur to be built at a cost of over ₹1050 crore.

The other projects whose foundation stone will be laid by the Prime Minister include widening of Varanasi-Bhadohi NH 731 B (Package-2) at a cost of over ₹900 crore, 69 rural drinking water schemes under Jal Jeevan Mission at a cost of ₹280 Crore; construction of 150-bed capacity Critical Care Unit at BHU Trauma Centre, redevelopment work of eight Ganga ghats and construction work of a Divyang residential secondary school.