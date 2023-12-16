Tamil Nadu delegation of 1400 to enrich Kashi Tamil Sangamam

Around 1400 people from Tamil Nadu will participate in Kashi Tamil Sangamam starting from Sunday. Of these, 200 individuals will be part of the inaugural ceremony at Namo Ghat, Varanasi, to be inaugurated by prime minister Narendra Modi. The first batch of the Tamil delegation is expected to reach Kashi today morning. During the event, PM Modi will also flag off the Kanyakumari–Varanasi Tamil Sangamam train. UP governor Anandiben Patel, union minister for education and skill development and entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, and other dignitaries will be present. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the second phase of Kashi Tamil Sangamam, in Varanasi on Sunday. (ANI FILE PHOTO)

The second phase of Kashi Tamil Sangamam will conclude on December 30 in Varanasi. The first batch of the Tamil delegation left Chennai on December 15, 2023. Seven groups, representing different walks of life, are travelling from Chennai, Coimbatore and Kanyakumari to Kashi. These groups are named after seven sacred rivers of India. Over 42,000 registrations were received, and 200 people for each group were selected by the selection committee.

The first phase of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam was organized from November 16 to December 16, 2022.

The ministry of education, Government of India, is the nodal agency for the event, with participation from various ministries and related departments. IIT Madras acts as the implementing agency in Tamil Nadu, and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Uttar Pradesh. The itinerary includes a 2-day outbound trip, a 2-day return trip to Banaras, and 1-day trips to Prayagraj and Ayodhya. Stalls showcasing art, culture, handlooms, handicrafts, cuisine, and other products of Tamil Nadu and Kashi will be set up.