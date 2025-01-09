POCO X7 Pro review: A mid-range smartphone with stamina, taking on premium flagships

The POCO X7 Pro has made its debut and is turning heads in the mid-range segment, with a competitive price of just ₹26,999. Offering a powerful processor, an impressive battery life, and a display that stands out, this smartphone seems to offer a lot for the price. But does it truly live up to the hype? Let’s take a detailed look in this review to see if the POCO X7 Pro can deliver on its promises and justify the excitement surrounding it. Poco X7 Pro smartphone review

POCO X7 Pro: Design and build

POCO has gone for a unique design in the POCO X7 Pro to make it stand out from the typical glass-sandwich design you see on most modern smartphones. The frame is made of polycarbonate to keep the phone lightweight, and the rear of this phone is particularly interesting. The black and yellow colour combination is stunning, and the material choice is excellent. The back is all leather finish and it is soft to the touch. Either way, it looks great and makes the phone less prone to scratches and smudges.

When I said this phone is a flagship killer, I meant it. It comes with an IP69 rating, which you don’t even get in many flagship smartphones. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 7i, typically found only in premium devices. This phone can handle almost any mishap, whether it’s bad weather or accidental drops.

The phone is slightly on the thicker side at 8mm and weighs about 200 grams. However, this is understandable, considering it houses a massive 6550 mAh battery, more on the battery later. The rest of the design is fairly standard: you get a power button and volume rocker on the right, a Type-C port, a SIM tray, and a loudspeaker at the bottom. At the top, there’s a secondary mic and an IR blaster. A small but nice detail is the accent on the power button, which adds a subtle touch of style.

POCO X7 Pro: Display

The display on the POCO X7 Pro is a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The display is flat and features mostly uniform bezels, although the chin is slightly thicker than the other three sides. With a peak brightness of 3200 nits, this is the segment's brightest display. It’s not just incredibly bright but also excels at reproducing colours, thanks to its 12-bit colour depth and Dolby Vision support. Combined with Widevine L1 certification, this makes it one of the best displays for enjoying your favourite movies and shows.

Poco X7 Pro smartphone review

This display is protected by Gorilla Glass 7i, providing a premium level of protection. With this robust shield, the display can easily survive accidental falls without sustaining any damage. To further safeguard it from scratches, POCO includes a pre-applied screen protector straight out of the box. My experience with this display has been nothing short of amazing, it’s bright, vivid, and perfect for anyone who enjoys consuming content on a smartphone screen.

POCO X7 Pro: Camera

The POCO X7 Pro features a dual-camera setup on the back, comprising a 50 MP main sensor and an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor. This configuration is versatile, catering to all types of photography—whether you want to capture intricate details in a single frame or expansive landscapes. On the front, the device offers a 20 MP selfie camera housed in a punch-hole cutout on the display. The 50 MP main camera utilizes Sony’s LYT-600 sensor, equipped with a wide f/1.5 aperture for excellent light capture.

Poco X7 Pro smartphone review

For video enthusiasts, the rear camera supports recording at up to 4K resolution at 60 fps. To ensure smooth and stable footage, it features both Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). The camera UI remains consistent with what you’d find on other Xiaomi devices—clean, functional, and packed with modes. These include portrait mode, dual-camera video, director mode, 50 MP mode, panorama, and more.

Poco X7 Pro smartphone review

As for camera performance, I must say I’m thoroughly impressed by the POCO X7 Pro. The 50 MP sensor performs exceptionally well in all scenarios, handling every lighting condition with ease and delivering stunningly detailed pictures. However, the 8 MP ultra-wide sensor is slightly underwhelming, as it struggles to capture finer details. Low-light photography, on the other hand, is outstanding, with the main sensor reproducing colours beautifully even in challenging conditions.

Poco X7 Pro smartphone review

The selfie camera is another strong point, excelling at portrait selfies with accurate edge detection. While it’s not the best edge detection I’ve encountered, it’s far from the worst. Some might think the dual-camera setup is underwhelming on paper, but in reality, it’s more than adequate. Check out the camera samples we captured with the POCO X7 Pro and see for yourself!

POCO X7 Pro: Performance

What is a flagship smartphone without a flagship processor? The POCO X7 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra processor, a new mid-range chipset making its debut with this device. Built on a cutting-edge 4nm fabrication process, it brings significant improvements compared to the standard version. Paired with this processor is 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage, delivering top-tier performance.

Poco X7 Pro Benchamrks

The smartphone feels smooth and snappy throughout the day. No matter how many apps you have running in the background, it manages to keep them in memory effortlessly. During my usage, there wasn’t a hint of stutter, lag, or jitter. The high refresh rate display is the cherry on top—almost every app, whether system-based or third-party, supports the fluid 120 Hz refresh rate, enhancing the overall experience.

When it comes to gaming, the POCO X7 Pro packs quite a punch. Games load quickly, thanks to the lightning-fast UFS 4.0 storage, and the ample RAM ensures that even if you lock the phone, the game stays in memory without needing to reload. Surprisingly, this feature doesn’t drain the battery excessively. Games only log out due to the way modern titles are designed, not because of any hardware limitations.

For those who enjoy benchmark numbers, the results are impressive. The POCO X7 Pro’s Dimensity 8400 Ultra outperforms several older flagship chipsets from Qualcomm. Additionally, the throttle test yielded very positive results, making this one of the best processors available in this price range.

POCO X7 Pro: Software and AI features

The POCO X7 Pro is the first smartphone to come preinstalled with HyperOS 2.0, introducing a host of new features, including several AI-powered tools. Visually, HyperOS 2.0 doesn’t bring many changes compared to its predecessor. However, the software experience is excellent—animations are smooth, and the 120 Hz refresh rate of the display enhances the fluidity even further.

One significant aspect I noticed is that both system and third-party apps utilize the 120 Hz refresh rate, resulting in smoother scrolling and transitions. That said, one persistent issue with Xiaomi’s software remains, bloatware. While you can uninstall most of these preloaded apps easily, a cleaner interface straight out of the box would be a welcome improvement.

AI Features

The POCO X7 Pro comes packed with various AI features, such as an AI eraser, image upscaler, AI text tools, and more. These features function similarly to those found on other smartphones but require downloading and installing additional modules to use. Moreover, they rely on an active internet connection to operate.

Poco X7 Pro AI features

I tested the AI eraser on a few pictures taken with the phone, and while it works well for removing small objects, it struggles significantly with larger ones and complex backgrounds. The image expand feature also performs admirably for simple compositions but falls short when dealing with photos containing intricate details or multiple elements.

POCO X7 Pro: Battery

Battery life is one of the strongest aspects of the POCO X7 Pro, as it boasts a massive 6550 mAh battery. This powerhouse easily provides more than a day of battery backup with regular use. Even for heavy users, the phone effortlessly lasts an entire day without needing a recharge.

The device includes a 90W fast charger in the box, which is a rare and welcome addition. During our charging tests, the smartphone went from 7% to 50% in just 18 minutes and achieved a full charge in under an hour. This level of charging speed, combined with the phone’s exceptional battery life, makes it one of the most impressive performers in its category.

POCO X7 Pro: Pros and cons

Pros Cons Powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra processor for smooth performance. Limited versatility in the dual-camera setup. Stunning 6.7-inch 120 Hz AMOLED display with Dolby Vision support. Presence of bloatware in the software. Massive 6550 mAh battery for excellent battery life. AI features need improvement for complex tasks. 90W fast charging charges the phone in under an hour. Ultrawide sensor lacks detail in photos. Premium build with Gorilla Glass 7i protection and IP69 rating.

Should you buy POCO X7 Pro?

At ₹26,999, the POCO X7 Pro offers tremendous value for money. It packs a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra processor, a stunning 120 Hz AMOLED display, and a massive 6550 mAh battery with 90W fast charging. While the dual-camera setup and preloaded bloatware may be minor drawbacks, its overall performance, smooth software, and premium features make it a solid choice for anyone seeking a capable mid-range smartphone.

