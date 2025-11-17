Preloaded app on Galaxy phones lands Samsung in controversy

Samsung is facing growing scrutiny over a preloaded app on its budget and mid-range Galaxy phones, after new findings raised concerns about transparency, privacy, and regional sensitivities. The app in question, AppCloud, has long appeared on Galaxy M, F, and A-series smartphones in India, but recent reports suggest its reach has expanded into West Asian and North African markets, triggering a fresh wave of criticism. Users can delay interacting with it, but the app continues to push notifications.(HT Tech)

What is AppCloud and why is it drawing attention?

Despite its name, AppCloud is not a cloud service. It is a third-party app-installer that recommends applications during the initial setup of a new Galaxy phone. Users can delay interacting with it, but the app continues to push notifications until the installation choices are completed or the service is manually disabled.

For years, AppCloud was largely dismissed as typical preloaded bloatware, a revenue-generating tactic used by smartphone makers competing in price-sensitive markets. But a report by digital rights non-profit SMEX earlier this year suggests the situation may be more complicated than previously believed.

Expansion into sensitive regions sparks questions

Samsung began bundling AppCloud with Galaxy A and M devices in West Asia and North Africa (WANA) starting in 2022. This expansion has alarmed users and experts because of the app’s link to ironSource, a company founded in Israel and now owned by US-based Unity.

In several countries across the region, Israeli companies are legally barred from operating. The presence of an app tied to such a firm, especially amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, has intensified criticism.

Adding to the concern is AppCloud’s opacity:

-It cannot be fully removed without rooting the device.

-Its privacy policy isn’t easily accessible online.

-Samsung has not made clear what data, if any, AppCloud collects.

The shadow of ironSource’s past

IronSource previously ran an installation platform called InstallCore, which became notorious for installing software without clear user consent and for bypassing antivirus warnings. The program was ultimately blacklisted by multiple security tools.

While AppCloud is not listed among ironSource’s current products, the connection, combined with the lack of public documentation, has prompted renewed scepticism.

Users want answers from Samsung

Privacy advocates say Samsung must urgently:

-Offer a clear opt-out from AppCloud during setup.

-Publish an easily accessible privacy policy for the app.

-Reconsider preloading it in markets with regional restrictions.

As consumer anxiety grows across multiple geographies, Samsung will likely need to issue a statement to clarify AppCloud’s purpose and data practices.