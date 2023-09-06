Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Printer with scanner: 10 best options for 2-in-1 convenience

ByBoudhaditya Sanyal
Sep 06, 2023 03:57 PM IST

Printers with scanner are a great option for sending physical as well as digital copies of documents. Check out the top 10 picks for printers with scanners.

Printers have become an essential part of the home and office workflow. The demand for printed documents has always been high, and with more and more people shifting to digital modes, the requirement for a scanner is becoming pertinent. Investing in a printer and a scanner separately will not only increase your costs, but also take up more of your office or working space.

A modern printer with an integrated scanner is ideal for multitasking.(Pexels)

There are several printer options in the market that come with the scanner functionality. In this article, we'll explore the 10 best options for printers with scanners, considering factors like printing speed, scanning resolution, connectivity options, and overall performance.

Whether you need high-quality prints, speedy scanning, wireless connectivity, or budget-friendly choices, our comprehensive list has something for everyone. Say goodbye to the hassle of managing separate devices, as we guide you through the top printers with scanners to simplify your printing and scanning tasks.

1. Canon PIXMA MG3070S

The Canon PIXMA MG3070S offers a versatile printing, scanning, and copying solution for home and office needs. Its scanning functionality is a standout feature, with a respectable scan resolution of 600 x 1200 dpi, ensuring crisp and detailed digital copies of your documents or photos. The inkjet printer produces vibrant colour prints and monochrome documents at a reasonable speed. Its wireless connectivity and compatibility with various operating systems enhance convenience. However, its print speed might not be suitable for high-volume tasks, and duplex printing is manual.

Specifications:

Printer Type: Inkjet

Functions: Print, Scan, Copy

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB

Print Speed: 4 pages (Colour), 8 pages (Black)

Page Size Supported: A4, A5, B5, Letter, Legal, and more

Print Resolution: 4800 × 600 dpi

Scan Resolution: 600 x 1200 dpi

Compatible Cartridges: PG745S, CL746S, PG-745XL, CL-746, and more

Warranty: 1 year

ProsCons
Decent scan resolution for detailed scansManual duplex printing may be less convenient
Wireless connectivity for hassle-free printing and scanning 

2. Canon PIXMA G2012 All in One

The Canon PIXMA G2012 is a versatile all-in-one ink tank printer designed for home and home office use. While it excels in printing with impressive page yields per ink bottle, its scanning functionality is equally noteworthy. With a scanner resolution of 600 x 1200 dpi, it delivers clear and detailed scans. The printer offers cost-effective monochrome and colour printing. It's compact, easy to use, and comes with a set of high-yield ink bottles. However, it lacks mobile connectivity features and duplex printing, making it ideal for basic scanning and printing needs.

Specifications:

Printer Type: Ink Tank

Functions: Print, Scan, Copy

Connectivity: USB

Print Speed: 5.0 ipm (Color), 8.8 ipm (Monochrome)

Max Print Resolution: 4800x1200 dpi

Scanner Resolution: 600 x 1200 dpi

Compatible Ink: GI790 Cyan, Magenta, Yellow, Black

Warranty: 1 year

3. HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer

The HP Deskjet 2331 is an ideal choice for home and small office use. With its compact size and easy setup through the HP Smart app, it offers convenient printing, scanning, and copying capabilities. While its printing speeds are decent, it's the scanning functionality that stands out. The flatbed scanner delivers sharp and clear scans of documents and images. Dependable performance and compatibility with original HP ink cartridges make it a reliable choice for everyday needs.

Specifications:

Printer Type: HP Thermal Inkjet

Functions: Print, Scan, Copy

Connectivity: USB

Print Speed: Up to 5.5 ppm (Colour)

Scan Resolution: 216 x 297 mm

Supported Media Sizes: A4, A5, 10x15 cm, and more

ProsCons
Easy setup through the HP Smart appLimited mobile printing options
Sharp and clear scanning capabilities 

4. HP Ink Advantage 6075 Wi-Fi Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier for Home/Small Office

The HP Ink Advantage 6075 is a versatile home and small office printer with impressive scanning capabilities. It offers automatic duplex printing, saving both time and paper. With dual-band Wi-Fi and the HP Smart app, setup and connectivity are hassle-free. The printer delivers high-quality prints at a reasonable speed, making it a reliable choice for various printing needs.

Specifications:

Printer Type: Inkjet

Functions: Print, Scan, Copy

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB

Print Speed: Up to 17 ppm (Colour)

Duplex Printing: Automatic

ProsCons
Versatile performance for printing, scanning, and copyingModerate printing speed for heavy workloads
Automatic duplex printing for efficiency 

5. Brother DCP-B7535DW

Looking for a monochrome laser printer that excels in scanning tasks? The Brother DCP-B7535DW might be your answer. With impressive scanning capabilities, including a high-resolution flatbed scanner and an automatic document feeder, it's a valuable addition to any office. Plus, its auto duplex printing feature helps you save on paper costs. Offering both Wi-Fi and USB connectivity, this printer is flexible and efficient.

Specifications:

Printer Type: Laser

Functions: Print, Scan, Copy

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB

Print Speed: Up to 34 ppm (Monochrome)

Scanner Resolution: Up to 19200 x 19200 dpi

ProsCons
High-resolution scanning with a flatbed scannerMonochrome printing limits colour output
Automatic document feeder for efficient scanning 

6. Canon PIXMA MG2577s

The Canon PIXMA MG2577s offers basic print, scan, and copy functionality for home use. While its printing speed is modest, it provides decent print quality. However, it lacks mobile connectivity and duplex printing. The scanner offers a resolution of 600 x 1200 dpi, suitable for basic scanning needs. This printer is cost-effective, but it's essential to use genuine Canon ink to maintain your warranty.

Specifications:

Printer Type: Inkjet

Functions: Print, Scan, Copy

Connectivity: USB

Print Speed: 4.0 ppm (Colour), 8.0 ppm (Monochrome)

Scanner Resolution: 600 x 1200 dpi

ProsCons
Affordable for basic home printing needsSlow printing speed
Additional colour cartridge included 

7. Brother DCP-L2520D

The Brother DCP-L2520D is a reliable monochrome laser printer ideal for office use. With fast printing speeds of up to 30 ppm and automatic duplex printing, it is designed for efficiency. The flatbed scanner offers a maximum resolution of 19200 x 19200 dpi. While it lacks wireless connectivity, its USB interface ensures a stable connection.

Specifications:

Printer Type: Laser

Functions: Print, Scan & Copy

Connectivity: USB

Print Speed: 30 ppm (Monochrome)

Scanner Resolution: Up to 19200 x 19200 dpi

ProsCons
Fast monochrome printingLacks colour printing
High-resolution scanning capabilities 

8. Canon PIXMA G2020 NV

The Canon PIXMA G2020 NV is an ideal choice for high-volume office and home printing. With impressive ink tank capacity, it offers up to 6000 black and 7700 colour prints. This inkjet printer boasts a maximum print speed of 9.1 ppm for monochrome and 5.0 ppm for colour. It's designed for efficiency with standard and economy print modes.

Specifications:

Printer Type: Inkjet

Functions: Print, Scan, Copy

Connectivity: USB

Print Speed: 9.1 ppm (Monochrome), 5.0 ppm (Colour)

Scanner Resolution: 600 x 1200 dpi

ProsCons
High-volume printing capabilityLimited scanning functionality
Multiple print modes for efficiency 

9. Canon PIXMA E4570

The Canon PIXMA E4570 is a versatile inkjet printer designed to meet the demands of both home and office environments. With the ability to print, scan, copy, and even fax, it covers a wide range of tasks. The printer offers convenient wireless connectivity and auto-duplex printing. While it excels in versatility, its print speeds are moderate, making it more suitable for occasional use.

Specifications:

Printer Type: Inkjet

Functions: Print, Scan, Copy, FAX

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB

Print Speed: 8.8 ppm (Monochrome), 4.4 ppm (Colour)

Scanner Resolution: 600 x 1200 dpi

ProsCons
Versatile functionality, including fax capabilityModerate print speeds may not suit high-volume printing
Auto duplex printing for paper conservation 

10. Epson EcoTank L3211

The Epson EcoTank L3211 is an all-in-one inkjet printer designed for both home and office use. It boasts economical heat-free technology, offering remarkable print quality and speed while keeping maintenance costs low. Its space-saving design and spill-free refilling make it a practical choice. With a low cost per page and compatibility with various paper sizes, it's a cost-effective solution. It offers free home installation, on-site warranty, and home service for added convenience.

Specifications:

Printer Type: Inkjet

Functions: Print, Scan, Copy

Connectivity: USB

Print Speed: 15 ppm (Colour), 33 ppm (Monochrome)

Print Resolution: 5760 x 1440 dpi

Page Size Supported: A4, A5, A6, B5, C6, DL

Operating System: Windows XP/7/8/8.1/10, Windows Server 2003/2008/2012/2016/2019, Mac OS X 10.6.8 or later

ProsCons
Economical and eco-friendly printing with heat-free technologyLack of wireless printing capabilities
Low maintenance cost and remarkable print quality 

Best 3 features for you

Product NameFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Canon PIXMA MG3070SWireless printingAffordable cartridgesMobile printing
Canon PIXMA G2012High ink yieldBorderless printingMobile printing
HP Deskjet 2331Dependable printingEasy setup via HP smart appUSB connectivity
HP Ink Advantage 6075Duplex printingDual-band Wi-FiMobile printing
Brother DCP-B7535DWAuto-duplex printingWi-Fi connectivityLarge paper capacity (250 sheets)
Canon PIXMA MG2577sAffordable ink cartridgesCompact designFast monochrome printing
Brother DCP-L2520DAuto-duplex printingHigh print speed (30 ppm)Large paper capacity (250 sheets)
Canon PIXMA G2020 NVHigh ink yieldWi-Fi connectivityBorderless printing
Canon PIXMA E4570Auto-duplex printingFax functionalityADF (Automatic Document Feeder)
Epson EcoTank L3211Heat-free printing technologyLow cost per pageSpill-free ink refilling

Best value for money

The HP Deskjet 2331 stands out as the best value for money option. It offers dependable printing, easy setup through the HP Smart app, and USB connectivity, all at an affordable price. With reliable performance for both home and small office needs, it strikes a balance between affordability and functionality, making it an excellent choice for cost-conscious consumers.

Best overall product

The Brother DCP-B7535DW takes the crown as the best overall product. It excels with features like auto-duplex printing, Wi-Fi connectivity, and a generous paper capacity of 250 sheets. Whether it's fast, high-quality printing or seamless wireless operation, this printer delivers on all fronts, making it a top choice for offices and businesses demanding efficiency and performance.

How to find the right printer with scanner?

Finding the right printer with a scanner involves assessing your specific needs. Start by considering your printing volume, whether it's for home, office, or both. Look for key features like scanning resolution, duplex (double-sided) scanning, and wireless connectivity. Ensure compatibility with your operating system. Additionally, evaluate cost factors, including ink or toner expenses. Read user reviews to gauge reliability and customer satisfaction. Finally, explore brands known for quality and customer support. By understanding your requirements and researching available options, you can select a printer with a scanner that meets your needs efficiently.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

