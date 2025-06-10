Protester crashes Apple WWDC 2025 keynote, shocks audience: Watch video

Apple’s WWDC 2025 keynote was disrupted by a protestor, briefly interrupting software chief Craig Federighi as he introduced new features. The incident echoes similar protests at Microsoft’s Build event earlier this month. The protest lasted around 30 seconds before security removed the individual. As per the video shared on social media, the individual entered the stage, unzipped their jacket to reveal a keffiyeh.(Apple)

The disruption occurred just minutes into Federighi’s speech. As per the video shared on social media, the individual entered the stage, unzipped their jacket to reveal a keffiyeh, and held up a badge, claiming to work at Apple, though much of the shouting was inaudible. After about half a minute, security escorted the person off stage and Federighi resumed the presentation without pause. Watch the video below.

Part of Rising Tech-Event Activism

This incident follows a pattern of protests at high-profile tech events. Just weeks ago, staff at Microsoft’s Build conference vocalised “Free Palestine” messages and criticised the company’s involvement with Israeli government contracts. Now, Apple finds itself on the receiving end of similar demonstrations as concerns around tech companies’ ethical responsibilities increase.

Social Media Buzz and Trending Reactions

On X (formerly Twitter), videos of the protest went viral within minutes. One user posted the clip from the event, branding it “one of the boldest WWDC disruptions yet.” Another commented: “The keffiyeh reveal and badge claim felt like a deliberate challenge, timed perfectly with Federighi on stage.”

Mobile Finder: iPhone 17 Air expected to launch later this year

Apple and Future Events in the Spotlight

Apple has not yet released a formal statement about the disruption. Security protocols at its developer conference are now likely to come under scrutiny. This incident raises new questions about safeguarding major live events while balancing freedom of expression.

Broader Implications for Tech Gatherings

The protest at WWDC highlights growing pressure on big tech to address global ethical concerns. As demonstrated at Microsoft’s Build conference, where internal dissent publicly challenged corporate decisions, similar activism is now surfacing at Apple’s showcase events.

Observers suggest companies may need to better prepare for these moments, whether during in‑person or live-streamed keynotes, as employees and activists increasingly use tech platforms to press their cases.