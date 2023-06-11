PS5 fan spins a web of creativity with spectacular Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse inspired DualSense controller

A PlayStation 5 (PS5) owner has showcased their incredible design skills by creating stunning DualSense wireless controller concepts inspired by Sony's hit film, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Dive into the creativity of a talented PS5 owner and explore these stunning concepts that capture the essence of beloved characters. (Image Credit: Reddit/ Pineapple.Graphics)

Sharing their designs on Reddit, the PS5 player received praise from fans for their creativity and attention to detail.

As the PS5 approaches its third year on the market, the console's popularity continues to rise, with highly anticipated games like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 generating excitement among gamers.

The availability of PS5 units has gradually improved since the initial launch period, which was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and chip shortage. With Sony leading both the PS5 and the Spider-Verse franchise, one fan decided to merge these two worlds by designing unique DualSense controllers that capture the essence of the beloved characters.

Redditor Snowway22, known as Pineapple.Graphics on Instagram, shared their DualSense controller concepts on the r/PlayStation subreddit. Each design was meticulously crafted as a vector illustration, representing iconic characters from Across the Spider-Verse such as Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy, Miguel O'Hara, and The Spot.

The awe-inspiring DualSense

The Gwen Stacy-inspired controller featured a black base color with hints of pink, light blue, and white on the face buttons and bumpers. The Miles Morales design incorporated black and red tones, with the famous Spider-Man logo showcased on the touchpad.

For Spider-Man 2099 (Miguel O'Hara), the dominant colors were red and blue, while the thumbsticks remained black.

As for The Spot's controller, a white canvas was adorned with scattered black spots, creating a visually striking effect.

Snowway22 even shared the outline vectors used to create these impressive designs.

The post quickly gained attention, receiving over 500 upvotes on r/PlayStation within a day. Fellow PS5 players and Spider-Man fans flooded the comments section, expressing their admiration for the designs. Some even expressed interest in purchasing these controllers if they were to be produced as real units.

Considering the immense success of Across the Spider-Verse, which currently holds the title of the highest-grossing box office film, the timing of these controllers couldn't have been more perfect.

As the release of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 draws closer, fans eagerly anticipate what Sony and Insomniac Games have in store. With the combination of the film's triumph and the anticipation surrounding the upcoming game, Spider-Man enthusiasts worldwide have plenty to be excited about.