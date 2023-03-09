PS5 gets a voice upgrade and Discord invite, Sony boosts gameplay with latest update

Sony has released version 7 of the PS5 software, bringing with it several new features and improvements, including the highly anticipated Discord integration. With this update, PS5 owners can now join Discord calls on their console, allowing for seamless crossplay communication with Xbox and PC gamers.

Discord integration

Discord integration in Sony PS 5(AFP)

Similar to how Microsoft initially launched Discord support on the Xbox last year, PS5 owners will need to use the Discord app on mobile or PC to transfer a Discord call to their console. Once a call has been transferred, users can see their friends across Xbox, PC, and other platforms, and the call exists on the PS5 dashboard like a separate app until it is terminated.

However, only voice calls are currently supported, and users cannot see any Discord chat messages or stream their console screen to the Discord call or view other users' streams.

Discord integration is a great addition for crossplay, allowing PS5 players to communicate with other gamers without relying on in-game chat features. Microsoft improved its own Discord integration for Xbox last year, allowing Xbox owners to join voice channels straight from their console without needing a phone or PC. It is hoped that Sony will do the same in the coming months.

Resolution improvement

PS5 update brings improvements to 1440p resolution

In addition to Discord integration, the PS5 update brings improvements to 1440p resolution, allowing for smoother visual performance in games. Sony has expanded the 1440p mode, with variable refresh rate enabled for 1440p, and more modes and HDMI devices are now supported. This is great news for gamers who use monitors rather than TVs for their gaming setup, as 1440p is a common resolution for gaming monitors.

Voice command upgrade

Sony has also improved its voice command support with this update, allowing PS5 owners in the US and UK to say “Hey PlayStation, capture that!” to save a video clip of their gameplay. Users can even ask for custom-timed clips with a command like “capture the last 5 minutes.”

Share screen feature revamp

Sony has improved the social aspects of the share screen feature

In addition, Sony has improved the social aspects of the share screen feature and party chats inside the PS5 dashboard. A new “friends who play” tile now appears, allowing users to see which friends are currently playing a game. Sony has also made it easier for games to access and load PS4 saved data on a PS5, and a new option has been added to allow PS5 owners to transfer data and games between PS5 consoles using a local Wi-Fi or LAN connection.

Overall, the PS5 update brings many new features and improvements that will enhance the gaming experience for PS5 owners. Discord integration, improved 1440p resolution, and voice command improvements are just a few of the features that users can expect with this update. As Sony continues to update the PS5, gamers can look forward to even more improvements and features in the future.