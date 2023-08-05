Pune M.Sc student secures 50 lakhs salary package from Google: Report

A postgraduate student with a master of science degree secured a job with a 50+ Lakhs per annum salary package from tech giant Google, as reported by News18. Harshal Juikar, a student at MIT-World Peace University, got employed in the area of Blockchain Technology.

Harshal Juikar got a package of more than 50 lacs from Google.(LinkedIN/Harshal Juikar)

What makes this achievement unique is Harshal's decision to pursue his passion through unconventional courses like Blockchain Technology, which has few takers currently in India, but is a high-demand skill sector recognised by major tech giants like Google. Reflecting on his journey, Juikar said, “I dared to pursue my passion, and the journey was filled with challenges and doubts”. "But staying true to myself and embracing the unconventional path led me to success beyond my imagination," the News18 report quoted Juikar.

What is Blockchain technology?

According to International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Blockchain is a shared, immutable ledger that facilitates the process of recording transactions and tracking assets in a business network. An asset can be tangible (a house, car, cash, land) or intangible (intellectual property, patents, copyrights, branding).

It adds that a blockchain network can track orders, payments, accounts, production and much more. And because members share a single view of the truth, you can see all details of a transaction end to end, giving you greater confidence, as well as new efficiencies and opportunities.

Application areas of Blockchain Technology:

Cryptocurrencies: Blockchain is the underlying technology behind popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Supply Chain Management: Blockchain can be used to track and verify the movement of goods throughout the supply chain.

Healthcare: Blockchain can securely store and share patient medical records, ensuring privacy and enabling easy access for authorised parties.

Financial Services: Blockchain is used for faster and more secure cross-border payments, remittances, and reducing fraud in financial transactions.

These are only a few of the constantly emerging applications of Blockchain technology. given advancements in artificial intelligence, the technology becomes more important.

