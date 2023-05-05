Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Railways to begin online bookings for pets on trains: Report

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 05, 2023 04:03 PM IST

As per the report, changes are being made to the software so that the facility of online booking for animals is reflected on the IRCTC website.

According to a report, the Ministry of Railways is planning to ease the process for passengers to take their pets with them on trains. For this, the ministry, according to the report, has sent a proposal to begin online booking for pets on trains.

Online booking to take pets on trains

As per the story, published in The Statesman, the proposal has been sent to CRIS (Centre for Railway Information Systems) to make changes to the software so that the facility of online booking for animals is reflected on the IRCTC website.

There are, however, certain conditions people would need to follow:

(1.) Pets would be allowed only in AC-1 coaches (2 or 4-berth coupes). Vaccination would be mandatory; if, however, other passengers complain, the animals would be sent to the guard in the Seating-cum-Luggage rake (SLR).

(2.) Travellers would be able to book ‘tickets’ for pets only after the preparation of the first chart of the train. Their own ticket must be confirmed, while those for animals can be booked on the IRCTC app or website.

(3.) Alternatively, the train ticket examiner (TTE) would also be able to book ‘tickets’ for dogs/cats once the online facility starts.

(4.) There is no provision for refund of fare of animal tickets, whether the owner cancels the journey, decides not to travel with pets, the train gets cancelled, or delayed beyond 3 hours. For the traveller, however, the refund would be made.

What is the existing facility to take animals on trains?

At present, ‘tickets’ for dogs/cats can only be booked at a parcel booking counter on the platform. Here, too, the animals are to be carried only in SLRs, or in AC-1 compartments, that too after reserving the whole coupe in the latter class.

Larger domestic animals (cows, buffaloes, horses etc.), on the other hand, can be carried only in goods trains, and with a person to look after them.

Details are available on this link.

