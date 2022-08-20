Rajiv Gandhi birth anniversary: Ex-PM's 5 contribution to India's tech prowess

India is marking the birth anniversary of its sixth and the youngest prime minister, Rajiv Gandhi. Born on August 20, 1944 to former prime minister Indira Gandhi and Feroze Gandhi, he rose to the office of prime minister in 1984 at 40. His government is credited with bringing significant development in the Information and communication industry.

The Telecom Revolution

Rajiv Gandhi’s government undertook many steps to revolutionise the communication network and develop the supportive infrastructure in the towns and villages of India. He made Sam Pitroda, a telecommunication engineer, his advisor. Pitroda is credited for launching the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT). C-DOT was established in August 1984, a few months before him holding the office, and evolved under his tenure to develop state-of-the-art telecommunication technology. This institution is an autonomous R&D centre of the Department of Telecom (DoT) and helps the government realise its flagship programs like Digital India, Smart cities, Bharat Net, Make in India.

Launch of MTNL

During his five-year tenure from 1984 to 1989, the country saw many firsts. The MTNL (Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited) was established in 1986 to spread the telephone network.

Development of Telecom Network

The PCO (public call office) revolution helped in realising the aspirations of rural India. The PCO booth connected the rural and urban areas to the outside world.

Aspiration of Digital India

Rajiv Gandhi made some sincere efforts to promote science and technology and allied industries to make India catch the digital revolution. It was under his tenure that the Indian Railways introduced computerised railway tickets to handle a humongous volume of passengers.

“We missed one bus with the Industrial Revolution, a sudden boost in muscle power, and we were not able to catch up for 300 years. Maybe we didn’t jump on the second bus on time — and that is the electronic evolution or computer revolution — and now we might have to run behind that bus, catch up to it and jump on to it. I think we are capable of doing this,” Gandhi said in his of the address in 1986.

Development of Science and Technology

He reduced import quotas, taxes and tariffs on computers, airlines, defence and telecommunications. “India is not a stagnant country. We are progressing. We are in a state of flux. Our society, our economy, is developing. Science and technology must be the key to this development,” he said.

