Ready to slay demons? Here's all you need to know about Diablo 4 Beta ahead of release on 25 March

Diablo 4, the highly anticipated isometric RPG about fighting the hordes of hell, is here, at least in beta. The early access beta took place from March 17 to 20, available to pre-order customers or those who purchased a chicken sandwich at KFC. The beta's second weekend is active from March 25 to 27, available to anyone interested in the game. Here are some tips before diving in.

Diablo 4's beta's second weekend is active from March 25 to 27.

Those who had pre-purchased Diablo IV received Early Access to the Open Beta from March 17–19. On the following weekend, the Open Beta will be available to everyone from March 25–27.

Try all classes

First, try out all five classes. The beta lets you create up to ten characters across five different classes. Three classes were available during the beta's first weekend: the Rogue, the Barbarian, and the Sorcerer. Two more, the Necromancer and the Druid, are available this weekend. It's worth dabbling a little bit with each one to better know which class to assign as your primary character in the future.

Weapons

Weapons degrade each time players die. While there aren't many drawbacks to dying in Diablo 4, gear will degrade a little bit each time. However, players can respec their classes with no repercussion up to level 15, providing an opportunity to try out skills they're unsure about. Players can also dismantle gear instead of selling it, which can earn them a decent chunk of change, or they can dismantle the gear at the blacksmith to unlock that item in their transmog wardrobe.

The loot

The loot grind is also a core component of the game, and players must find gear to upgrade their builds. However, in Diablo 4, players may notice that the drops "disappear" off of the floor. By default, item labels fade away after being on the floor for 10 seconds, but players can change the display to be toggleable. Players can head over to the "gameplay" tab in settings and scroll down to the Item Label Display to set their preferred settings.

Dungeons

If players are having a rough time in a dungeon, they can press down on the D-pad (on console) to initiate a 10-second timer. Once the timer is up, they will automatically teleport back to the most recent settlement or waypoint they visited. Players must manually unlock waypoints, though. They can fast-travel to any waypoint they've visited, but unlike most games, which automatically unlock fast travel spots when passing by them, they must manually interact with them. The prompt is simple (press "X," at least on PlayStation), but players should make sure to do it to avoid getting trapped in the depths of a dungeon.

The boss

Diablo 4's first major world boss is Ashava the Pestilent. Players can defeat the boss to receive legendary gear. However, during the beta, players can only fight Ashava during four distinct windows. Aspects are passive abilities that players can add onto their gear to either add an effect or modify an existing one. They gain them by completing dungeons or extracting them from an item they own. Employing aspects is necessary to make their characters stronger and improve their build to take down the mightiest enemies.

In each region of Diablo 4, players earn renown by completing a variety of challenges such as clearing Strongholds, completing side quests, and tracking down Altars of Lilith. After hitting a renown milestone, players receive rewards for either their current character or all of their characters. Diablo 4's beta is shaping up to be a great experience for RPG enthusiasts and fans of the series.

