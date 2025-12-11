Realme 16 Pro 5G mobile launching soon: 7 key details

Realme 16 Pro is the next big launch planned by Realme for the Indian market, and the brand has now finally started teasing the same on its socials, and the company's microsite on its website also claims the same. The brand has also confirmed several camera details about it, the kind of upgrades it is going to offer, and more. Realme 16 Pro and 16 Pro+ 5G smartphones are confirmed to launch in India soon.(Realme)

Realme 16 Pro: 7 key details

1. Realme notes on its website that the phone is going to offer various portrait focal lengths like 1x, 3.5x, and even 10x. According to reports, the Realme 16 Pro could sport a 200MP primary main camera coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. For comparison, the Realme 15 Pro had a 50MP plus 50MP camera setup, consisting of a 50MP main and a 50MP ultra-wide shooter.

2. Realme also claims that the phone is going to offer Luma Colour Image tuning, in partnership with TUV Rheinland, which is going to benefit the camera experience of the phone.

3. For the battery side of things, it could pack a 6830mAh battery, which is going to bring Realme close to its rivals.

4. Realme has also confirmed that the phone is going to be powered by Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16, and the phone is going to offer four years of Android security patches and three years of major Android OS updates, meaning it should get updated to Android 19 at least.

5. For the chipset, the brand claims that it is going to feature an “industry-leading Snapdragon chipset”, which would offer much better performance than rivals with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset.

6. The brand has been tight-lipped about the launch, but it is saying that the phone is coming soon. However, the official wording on the website says ‘Portrait Master 2026,’ which suggests that the Realme 16 Pro is set for a 2026 launch.

7. According to tipster Sanju Choudhary, the brand could launch this phone on January 6 alongside the Realme 16 Pro+. It could start with 8 plus 128GB as the base, and the Pro Plus model might also feature a telephoto lens.