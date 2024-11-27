Realme GT 7 Pro launched at 59,999 in India: Specs, features, price and more

After months of waiting, Realme finally announced India’s first Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered smartphone, the Realme GT 7 Pro. The smartphone made its debut in India at a shocking price range and with some eye-catching features which may attract buyers. Realme’s GT series devices are popular for being performance-centric, allowing users to carry out multitasking and enjoy graphic-intensive gaming. Now, with Realme GT 7 Pro, the company has set some higher standards in the flagship smartphone market. Know more about what the latest Realme GT 7 Pro has to offer to the buyers. Realme GT 7 Pro launched in India with Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, check details.(Aishwarya Panda- HT Tech)

Realme GT 7 Pro: Specs, features, and more

Design and display: The Realme GT 7 Pro comes with an all-new design featuring a square-shaped camera module and glass body. It has received an IP69 rating enabling the device to withstand water when submerged for about 30 minutes. The smartphone sports a 6.78-inch 8T LTPO+Eco2 OLED Plus display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 6500nits peak brightness. It also supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision for enhanced visuals.

Performance and AI: The Realme GT 7 Pro is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor coupled with an Adreno 830 GPU. It offers up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. Realme claims that the smartphone achieved more than 3 million scores in the AnTuTu benchmark, making it superior to many of the smartphones under a similar price range. The smartphone also offers some advanced AI features such as AI Sketch, AI Motion Deblur, AI Eraser 2.0, AI Night Vision, AI Recording Summary, and AI Studio.

Camera features: For advanced camera capabilities, the Realme GT 7 Pro features a triple camera setup that consists of a 50MP Sony IMX906 main camera, a 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto lens with 3x zoom and an 8MP ultrawide camera. It also sports a 16MP front-facing camera.

Battery: The Realme GT 7 Pro is backed by a 5800mAh battery that supports 120W SUPERVOOC charging. Therefore, with powerful performance, users can also enjoy impressive camera features, AI, and visuals with the new Samsung Eco display.

Realme GT 7 Pro price in India

The Realme GT 7 Pro was launched at a starting price of Rs. 59,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. It also comes in 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant which is priced at Rs.65999. In India, the sale for Realme GT 7 Pro will go live on November 29 on Amazon, Realme India website, and offline stores.