Realme launches GT Neo 5 SE 5G in China. Details here

Realme has launched its latest smartphone in its home country of China. Realme GT Neo 5 SE 5G has been priced at 1,999 Yuan (approx. ₹24,000) in the country, though it is not known whether it will be launched in India or not.

For now, the smartphone will be available only in China.

Realme GT Neo 5 SE 5G: Features and specifications

(1.) According to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, GT Neo 5 SE 5G comes with a 5,000 mAh battery. with support to 100 W fast charging. The battery, claims Realme, takes 31 minutes to charge the device from 1% to 100%.

(2.) The smartphone features Snapdragon's 7+ Gen 2 chipset as its processor and is available in the 16 GB RAM and 1 TB internal storage option.

(3.) For photography, there is a 64 MP primary camera, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and 2 MP macro sensor (each at the back). For selfies, on the other hand, there is a 16 MP front camera.

(4.) Its screen has a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a 2,772*1,240 pixel resolution. The display comes with a refresh rate of 144 Hz.

(5.) Realme's UI 4.0 operating system (OS) powers GT Neo 5 SE 5G, which may carry a price of around ₹30,000 when launched in India.

