Realme launches GT Neo 5 SE 5G in China. Details here

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 03, 2023 03:25 PM IST

In its home country, the manufacturer has priced the smartphone at 1,999 Yuan (approx. ₹24,000).

Realme has launched its latest smartphone in its home country of China. Realme GT Neo 5 SE 5G has been priced at 1,999 Yuan (approx. 24,000) in the country, though it is not known whether it will be launched in India or not.

For now, the smartphone will be available only in China.

Realme GT Neo 5 SE 5G: Features and specifications

(1.) According to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, GT Neo 5 SE 5G comes with a 5,000 mAh battery. with support to 100 W fast charging. The battery, claims Realme, takes 31 minutes to charge the device from 1% to 100%.

(2.) The smartphone features Snapdragon's 7+ Gen 2 chipset as its processor and is available in the 16 GB RAM and 1 TB internal storage option.

(3.) For photography, there is a 64 MP primary camera, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and 2 MP macro sensor (each at the back). For selfies, on the other hand, there is a 16 MP front camera.

(4.) Its screen has a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a 2,772*1,240 pixel resolution. The display comes with a refresh rate of 144 Hz.

(5.) Realme's UI 4.0 operating system (OS) powers GT Neo 5 SE 5G, which may carry a price of around 30,000 when launched in India.

