Realme's 9i 5G, with MRP ₹15,999, can be yours for ₹599. Here's how
The smartphone offers a host of features and at an affordable budget.
Realme's 9i 5G is a smartphone that offers a host of features to customers and at an affordable budget. Therefore, if you want to buy a 9i 5G, here is an opportunity for you. According to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, you can buy it for less than ₹1,000 from Flipkart.
How to get Realme 9i 5G for less than ₹1,000?
As per Live Hindustan, this 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage device has a maximum retail price (MRP) of ₹15,999. On the e-commerce platform, customers get a discount of ₹5,000 at 31.25%. In addition to this, customers get to avail an exchange offer under which they swap an old handset for the incoming phone. Here, the maximum exchange value a customer gets is ₹10,400.
Therefore, you get 9i 5G at a final price of ₹599, a discount of 99% on the original MRP. It should be noted, however, that the exchange value depends on the handset being given away.
Realme 9i 5G: Features and specifications
The phone features a 6.6-inch full HD+ display, which has a refresh rate of 90 Hz. For its processor, it gets Qualcomm's Adreno 610 GPU with Snapdragon's 680 chipset. Meanwhile, for its operating system (OS), the device gets Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0.
For photography, there is a triple camera setup at the rear (50 MP primary sensor and twin 2 MP cameras) with LED flash, and a 16 MP camera at the front. A 5,000 mAh battery, which supports 33 W fast-charging, powers the device.