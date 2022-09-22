Realme's latest budget smartphone first sale starts on Amazon. Check discounts

Realme Narzo 50i Prime, the latest entrant to the budget smartphone segment, is going for the maiden sale on Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022 from tomorrow 12pm onwards for all customers while prime customers can at present grab today itself. Launched earlier in the month, the entry-level handset comes in two colour options and two storage configurations.

The price of Realme Narzo 50i Prime

The base model of the Realme Narzo 50i Prime with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage costs ₹7,999 in India. The higher end model, which includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, costs ₹8,999. Dark Blue and Mint Green colour options for this smartphone will be available on Amazon.

Discounts and offers on amazon

For its prime members, Amazon is providing a 10% discount up to ₹1,000 on SBI debit card transactions and up to ₹1,500 on SBI credit card EMI transactions. The e-commerce behemoth is also giving prime members a 10% discount on SBI credit card non-EMI transactions up to ₹1,250. Additionally, the online store includes a free pair of earbuds with the purchase of the Realme Narzo 50i Prime.

The features of Realme Narzo 50i Prime

The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery. It flaunts a 6.5-inch display with a 60 Hz refresh rate, offering a resolution of 720×1600 pixels (HD+). Realme Narzo 50i Prime runs on Android 11-based Realme UI Go Edition and is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 processor.

On the camera front, the economical smartphone manages to get fair hardware support. The Realme Narzo 50i Prime is provided with an 8MP AI main camera and a 5MP selfie camera. Its 5,000mAh battery supports 10W micro-USB charging. The company claims the battery backup is enough to offer up to four days of audio playback support.

The Realme Narzo 50i Prime is a dual-SIM smartphone that includes a dedicated microSD card slot, expandable up to 1 TB.

Wi-Fi, GPS, and Bluetooth v5.10 are among the Realme Narzo 50i Prime’s connectivity choices. The phone has an accelerometer, a light sensor for ambient light, and a proximity sensor.

