Received ‘Emergency alert: Severe’ message on your phone? Here's what it means

Multiple smartphones on Thursday received a message ‘Emergency Alert: Severe’ at around 1.30 pm."This is a SAMPLE TESTING MESSAGE sent through Cell Broadcasting System by Department of Telecommunication, Government of India. Please ignore this message as no action is required from your end. This message has been sent to TEST Pan-India Emergency Alert System being implemented by National Disaster Management Authority. It aims to enhance public safety and provide timely alerts during emergencies," the flash message read.The notification was actually a test message sent by the Department of Telecommunication to check its emergency alert system.“These tests will be performed from time to time in various regions across country to gauge the efficiency and effectiveness of emergency alert broadcasting capabilities of the systems in place, of various Mobile Operators and Cell Broadcast System”, a statement by the Department of Telecommunications dated July 20 read.

According to DoT, the cell broadcast alert system is a technology which allows the government to send critical and time-sensitive messages for disaster management to all the mobile devices within a designated geographical area, irrespective of whether the recipients are residents or visitors.The government said the alert system ensures that necessary emergency info reaches the maximum people in a timely manner. It is used by government agencies and emergency services to inform public about potential threats and keep them informed.Cell Broadcast is commonly used to deliver emergency alerts, such as severe weather warnings like tsunami, flash floods, earthquakes etc.

