Received link to download ‘Pink WhatsApp’? Read this before you proceed

Nowadays numerous scams are doing rounds on Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp. Recently, the Mumbai Police's North Region Cyber Police Crime Wing tweeted asking users of the app to be careful about a Pink WhatsApp scam.What is Pink WhatsApp scam?A viral message is doing rounds on WhatsApp asking users to click on the link to download the pink version of the platform. It is basically a hoax which will lead to the hacking of your mobile phone. According to the Mumbai Police's North region cyber crime unit, the malware could lead to misuse of your contact numbers and pictures on your mobile phone, financial loss, spam message and you may lose control over your device.

The Mumbai Police's North Region Cyber Police Crime Wing tweeted asking users of the app to be careful about a Pink WhatsApp scam

How to protect yourselfFirst of all, you need to delete the app from your mobile phone now. Go to Settings> Apps> WhatsApp (Pink) and delete the app. It is important to check the veracity of spurious links received on WhatsApp.You should always download apps from Google Play or Apple's App Store. This is because such malicious links are forwarded through third party sources. Refrain from disclosing your personal and financial details to untrusted apps or sources on the internet.Avoid forwarding suspicious links or messages without proper verification on social media.

