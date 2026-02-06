Redmi 15C review: Quietly competent

When it comes to budget phones in India, the competition is stiffer than ever. Brands are clearly focused on creating more value and delivering solid basics. The latest budget-centric phone from Redmi, the Redmi 15C, is one such device that delivers on that promise. I have been testing the phone for over a month now, and apart from a few design and hardware related choices, I think it largely delivers what it sets out to do. It is a good, solid all rounder with decent battery life, performance and design.

The bezels are on the larger side, with a visible chin, and there is a teardrop shaped notch which, in 2026, on a ₹12,500 phone, does feel like an eyesore. While it fades into the background after a while, it is still difficult to excuse. Redmi could have opted for a punch hole display to better keep up with current trends.

Starting with the display and design, Redmi has done a good job overall. At least in the Moonlight Blue colourway that I received, the phone features a glittery back which may not suit everyone’s taste, but it does look different without being too loud. It offers just the right amount of visual flair. The camera layout is clean and not overly flashy, while the matte finished sides barely attract fingerprints. The glossy back, however, does pick them up quite easily. Overall, the phone feels solid in hand.

The display itself measures 6.9 inches and comes with an HD+ resolution. It is an IPS LCD panel with 120Hz support. For the most part, I do not have any major complaints. It is legible outdoors, viewing angles are good despite being an LCD panel, and colour reproduction is decent without being overly saturated. You may notice a slight lack of sharpness due to the HD+ resolution on such a large screen, but overall, it is not a deal breaker. It is a good, basic display that most users will be satisfied with.

Redmi 15C camera: Not going to blow your socks off Moving on to the cameras, the Redmi 15C features a 50 megapixel primary camera, a secondary depth sensor, and an 8 megapixel front facing camera. Once again, it gets the job done, although images can appear a bit soft in indoor conditions.

The camera setup is fairly straightforward and not too flashy, and at this price point, big expectations are unrealistic. That said, the phone delivers on the basics. You get a portrait mode with adjustable background blur, as well as a dedicated night mode. Video recording is limited to 1080p, with no support for 4K.

In outdoor daylight conditions, the camera does a decent job. Greens are not overly punchy, reds are handled well, and the overall output is slightly muted compared to some rivals. If you prefer a more natural looking image, you may enjoy this camera system for the price. However, do not expect standout results. The phone can also struggle with sharpening at times, with images appearing a bit over sharpened, though this can likely be improved with software updates or minor edits.

Portrait performance is acceptable for the most part. Edge detection is decent, although it can struggle around areas such as hair and ears, which is expected at this price point. While some competitors may do better, this is by no means bad. Skin tones, in particular, are rendered quite well, and this is one area where the Redmi 15C manages to do better than parts of the competition.

In low light and artificial lighting, the Redmi 15C tends to smoothen images. There is visible noise, but detail levels remain acceptable for the price, and colour tonality stays largely intact without major colour shifts. Switching to night mode improves things noticeably, with sharper images, punchier colours and better detail retention. However, steady hands are essential, as even slight movement can ruin a shot.

Overall, this is a decent camera experience for the price, capable of producing good looking portraits if you are willing to experiment.

Redmi 15C performance and software: Power with compromise Performance is an area where expectations are often high in the budget segment, especially in India, where many first time or casual gamers shop at this price point. Performance arguably matters more here than anywhere else. The Redmi 15C’s Dimensity 6300 chipset does a fairly decent job.

In real world usage, we tried gaming as well. Titles like Call of Duty Mobile ran smoothly, consistently delivering over 50fps. However, in more demanding games such as BGMI, frame rates tend to hover around the 30fps mark. We also ran Geekbench 6, which resulted in 1926 for the multi-core score and 729 for the single-core score. In everyday use, the phone performs well enough. Apps run smoothly, launch times are acceptable, and overall usability remains stable.