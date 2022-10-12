Redmi A1+ to be launched on October 14. Check more on 'Made in India, Made for India' phone here

Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi, which produces entry-level and mid-range devices, will launch its next product in India, the A1+ smartphone, on October 14. Redmi describes A1+ as a ‘Made in India, Made for India’ smartphone, and has given it the tagline ‘Stylish Bhi, Secure Bhi!’

“Your next favourite A1 smartphone is here! Presenting #RedmiA1Plus for all your smartphone needs plus some more,” Redmi said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Features of Redmi's A1+

As per HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, the device has a 5,000mAH battery, water drop notch display, and Android 12 operating system (OS). On its edges, the phone has been given thin bezels, while on the rear panel, there's a dual camera setup with sensors. Likely to be an upgraded version of the A1, which was introduced in September, the A1+ is powered by MediaTek's Helio A22 processor, and comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage.

Receive notification of launch

If you want to receive a notification of the launch, click here. Then, go to ‘Notify Me’ and enter your Xiaomi account with your email/phone number/account number and password. If your are not a member, you can sign up as well.

Also, if you are not a member but do not want to set up an account, you can sign in from Gmail or Facebook. According to Live Hindustan, A1+ is likely to be priced at ₹7,000 or below.

