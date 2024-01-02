Redmi Note 12 4G prices slashed ahead of Note 13 5G launch. Check new rates

Redmi, a subsidiary of China-based phone maker Xiaomi, has slashed prices of the Redmi Note 12 4G series in India, which was launched here in March last year. This comes ahead of the release of Redmi's latest Note 13 5G series in the country, slated for January 4. Redmi Note 12 was launched in India in March last year.

Redmi Note 12 4G: New prices

The phone's 6GB RAM+64GB storage variant, launched at ₹14,999, and 6GB+128GB model, launched at ₹16,999, get a price cut of ₹3000 each, and, therefore, are now at ₹11,999 and ₹13,999, respectively.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The offer, available on e-commerce site Flipkart, also features an additional ₹1500 discount on purchases made using credit/debit cards of SBI, Axis Bank, and HDFC Bank, bringing the effective price down to ₹10,499 for the 6GB+128GB model, and ₹12,499 for the 6GB+128GB storage variant.

Redmi Note 12 4G: Key specs

Screen: 6.67-inch full HD+Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080*2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Processor: Qualcomm's Snapdragon 685 SoC paired with an Adreno 610 GPU (graphics processing unit).

Battery: A 5000mAh unit that can be fast-charged with a 33W charger.

Front camera: A 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Rear camera: A triple camera setup including a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens.