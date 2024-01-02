close_game
News / Technology / Redmi Note 12 4G prices slashed ahead of Note 13 5G launch. Check new rates

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 02, 2024 04:01 PM IST

The deal is live on e-commerce platform Flipkart.

Redmi, a subsidiary of China-based phone maker Xiaomi, has slashed prices of the Redmi Note 12 4G series in India, which was launched here in March last year. This comes ahead of the release of Redmi's latest Note 13 5G series in the country, slated for January 4.

Redmi Note 12 was launched in India in March last year.
Redmi Note 12 4G: New prices

The phone's 6GB RAM+64GB storage variant, launched at 14,999, and 6GB+128GB model, launched at 16,999, get a price cut of 3000 each, and, therefore, are now at 11,999 and 13,999, respectively.

The offer, available on e-commerce site Flipkart, also features an additional 1500 discount on purchases made using credit/debit cards of SBI, Axis Bank, and HDFC Bank, bringing the effective price down to 10,499 for the 6GB+128GB model, and 12,499 for the 6GB+128GB storage variant.

Redmi Note 12 4G: Key specs

Screen: 6.67-inch full HD+Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080*2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Processor: Qualcomm's Snapdragon 685 SoC paired with an Adreno 610 GPU (graphics processing unit).

Battery: A 5000mAh unit that can be fast-charged with a 33W charger.

Front camera: A 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Rear camera: A triple camera setup including a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens.

