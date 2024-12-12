Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus vs Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus: Specs and features compared

Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus vs Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus: Xiaomi recently launched the new Redmi Note 14 series in India with new design, upgraded specifications and AI features. The new smartphones have been gaining popularity in the mid-range smartphone market with Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus being the most talked about device. However, it is a worthy upgrade over the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus? To gain deeper insight, we have curated a detailed comparison between the Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus and Note 13 Pro Plus that explores differences in display, camera, performance and more. Therefore, know which mid-range smartphone is a mindful option for a smartphone upgrade. Check out the detailed comparison between Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus and Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus.(Xiaomi)

Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus vs Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus: Design and display

In terms of design, the Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus and Note 13 Pro Plus look quite different in terms of design showcasing that Xiaomi has really upgraded its design patterns. The Note 14 Pro Plus comes with an eco leather design which gives the design a premium look and feel. It has a square-shaped camera module which is placed in the centre, which makes it look different from its predecessor. On the other hand, the Note 13 Pro Plus features a fusion leather back and two camera sensors placed on the left side.

For display, the Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus features a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3000nits peak brightness. On the other hand, the Note 13 Pro Plus comes with a similar 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display, however, it offers up to 1800nits brightness.

Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus vs Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus: Performance and Battery

The Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor paired with an Adreno 740 GPU. It offers up to up to 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. Whereas, the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra processor and Mali-G610 MC4 GPU.

For lasting performance, Xiaomi has provided an upgraded battery for the Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus with a 6200 mAh battery size that supports 90W fast charging. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that comes with 120W fast charging support.

Additionally, the Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus supports more than 20 AI features, making it superior in terms of performance.

Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus vs Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus: Camera

The Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus features a triple camera setup that consists of a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens. It also comes with a 20MP selfie camera. Whereas, the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus comes with a 200 MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, it features a 16MP front-facing camera.