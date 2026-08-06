Redmi Note 17 5G launched in India with an AMOLED display, 8,000mAh battery: Top specs and India price

Xiaomi today launched the Redmi Note 17 5G smartphone in India. It succeeds the Redmi Note 15 5G, which arrived in India back in January this year. This new Redmi device brings a massive 8,000mAh, a bright and vibrant AMOLED display and a Gorilla Glass 7i protection to this series. Here's everything you need to know about Xiaomi's newly launched smartphone.

Redmi Note 17 5G specifications and features

Redmi Note 17 5G has arrived in India. (Shweta Ganjoo / HT)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

Let's start with the design. The Redmi Note 17 comes with a polycarbonate body and it is available in three colour variants -- Starlight Purple, Dark Night, and Arctic Blue. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection in the front and IP65 dust and water resistance.

Coming to the display, the Redmi Note 17 5G sports a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2396 × 1080 pixels, a screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1800 nits. Additionally, it gets an in-display fingerprint sensor, HydroTouch 2.0, and TUV Eye Protection among others.

On the performance front, this smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset that is coupled with Adreno GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. This smartphone runs Xiaomi's HyperOS 3 out-o-the-box.

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Talking about the camera, the Redmi Note 17 5G gets a 50MP camera at the back, which supports features such as Pro Mode, Slow Motion, Panorama and Time-lapse. On the front it gets an 8MP camera. Both the front and the rear cameras get support for up to 1080p video recording at 30fps.

Coming to backup, this device gets an 8,000mAh battery, which is the highlight of this device, that supports 45W wired fast charging and 22.5W wired reverse charging facility. On the connectivity front it has dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 and 5G.

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Redmi Note 17 5G India price and availability

{{^usCountry}} The Redmi Note 17 starts at ₹28,999 in India for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The other variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space costs ₹31,999. As a part of the sale Xiaomi is offering an instant discount of ₹3,000 on ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and SBI credit card and credit card payments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Redmi Note 17 starts at ₹28,999 in India for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The other variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space costs ₹31,999. As a part of the sale Xiaomi is offering an instant discount of ₹3,000 on ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and SBI credit card and credit card payments. {{/usCountry}}

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This phone will go on sale in India on August 12 via Amazon and the Xiaomi online store.