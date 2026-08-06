Redmi Note 17 5G launched in India with an AMOLED display, 8,000mAh battery: Top specs and India price

Xiaomi today launched the Redmi Note 17 5G smartphone in India. It succeeds the Redmi Note 15 5G, which arrived in India back in January this year. This new Redmi device brings a massive 8,000mAh, a bright and vibrant AMOLED display and a Gorilla Glass 7i protection to this series. Here's everything you need to know about Xiaomi's newly launched smartphone.
Redmi Note 17 5G specifications and features
Let's start with the design. The Redmi Note 17 comes with a polycarbonate body and it is available in three colour variants -- Starlight Purple, Dark Night, and Arctic Blue. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection in the front and IP65 dust and water resistance.
Coming to the display, the Redmi Note 17 5G sports a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2396 × 1080 pixels, a screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1800 nits. Additionally, it gets an in-display fingerprint sensor, HydroTouch 2.0, and TUV Eye Protection among others.
On the performance front, this smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset that is coupled with Adreno GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. This smartphone runs Xiaomi's HyperOS 3 out-o-the-box.
Talking about the camera, the Redmi Note 17 5G gets a 50MP camera at the back, which supports features such as Pro Mode, Slow Motion, Panorama and Time-lapse. On the front it gets an 8MP camera. Both the front and the rear cameras get support for up to 1080p video recording at 30fps.
Coming to backup, this device gets an 8,000mAh battery, which is the highlight of this device, that supports 45W wired fast charging and 22.5W wired reverse charging facility. On the connectivity front it has dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 and 5G.
Redmi Note 17 5G India price and availability
The Redmi Note 17 starts at ₹28,999 in India for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The other variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space costs ₹31,999. As a part of the sale Xiaomi is offering an instant discount of ₹3,000 on ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and SBI credit card and credit card payments.{{/usCountry}}
The Redmi Note 17 starts at ₹28,999 in India for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The other variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space costs ₹31,999. As a part of the sale Xiaomi is offering an instant discount of ₹3,000 on ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and SBI credit card and credit card payments.{{/usCountry}}
This phone will go on sale in India on August 12 via Amazon and the Xiaomi online store.