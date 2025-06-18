Redmi Pad 2 Android tablet launched in India at 13999: Features explained

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi has launched a new budget tablet, Redmi Pad 2, in India. The Android-based tablet comes with a sleek design, a 2.5K display, and a massive battery, bringing promising features at an affordable price. The Redmi Pad 2 comes in Wi-Fi and Cellular variants, along with a support stylus, making creative work swift. Therefore, if you are looking for a tablet that provides a great display experience, seamless productivity, and creative work, then you may want to consider buying the new Redmi Pad 2. Know more about what this budget tablet has to offer. Redmi Pad 2 debuts as a budget tablet with attractive offerings.(Xiaomi)

Redmi Pad 2: Specs and features

The Redmi Pad 2 features an 11-inch 2.5K display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 274 ppi pixel density, 10-bit colour depth, and up to 600nits peak brightness. The display has also received a TÜV Rheinland certification for Low Blue Light and Flicker Free viewing experience. For performance, the tablet is powered by the MediaTek G100 Ultra processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM. Its architecture includes two Cortex-A76 performance cores and six Cortex-A55 efficiency cores that claim to provide smooth day-to-day performance.

The Redmi Pad 2 also features an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera for photography as well as video conferencing. It also features a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio support for a sound experience. It runs on Android-based Xiaomi HyperOS 2, which offers several latest features, including Call sync, floating window, gestures, smooth interconnectivity support, and much more. Lastly, the Redmi Pad 2 is backed by a 9000mAh battery that supports a 15W charger, which comes with the box.

Redmi Pad 2 price and availability

The Redmi Pad 2 comes at a starting price of Rs.13999 for the 4GB + 128GB (WiFi) variant. The Redmi Pad 2 4G variant comes in two storage options: 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB, which are priced at Rs.15999 and Rs.17999, respectively. The tablet will come in two colour variants: Graphite Gray and Mint Green.

Buyers can also purchase Redmi Pad 2 accessories such as the S Pen, which is priced at Rs.3999 and the cover, which costs Rs.1299. Xiaomi is also providing a launch offer with Rs.1000 instant discount on HDFC Bank card with EMI. The Redmi Pad 2 will officially go on sale from June 24 on Amazon, Flipkart, Mi.com, and authorised retail stores.

