News / Technology / On Ganesh Chaturthi, Reliance Jio debuts AirFiber with launch in 8 cities

On Ganesh Chaturthi, Reliance Jio debuts AirFiber with launch in 8 cities

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Sep 19, 2023 03:57 PM IST

AirFiber plans will be available under two categories, namely AirFiber and AirFiber Max, and from ₹599 to ₹3399.

Reliance Jio launched its AirFiber service on Tuesday, doing so on the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. The service and its Ganesh Chaturthi launch was announced by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani at the conglomerate's annual general meeting (AGM) on August 31.

Representational Image (REUTERS Photo
Representational Image (REUTERS Photo

Also Read: Jio AirFiber to be launched on September 19. Check features, price

“Our extensive fiber-to-the-home service, JioFiber, already services over 10 million customers, with hundreds of thousands more getting connected each month. But there are still millions of homes and small businesses to be connected at a rapid pace,” a company press release quoted Akash Ambani, chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, as saying at the launch event.

He added: “With Jio AirFiber, we are expanding our addressable market to rapidly cover every home in our country with similar quality of service. Jio AirFiber will enable millions of homes with world-class digital entertainment, smart home services and broadband, through its solutions across education, health surveillance and smart home.”

Available in 8 cities

As per the press statement, the service is live in eight cities: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune.

Benefits

Digital entertainment: All leading digital TV channels (more than 550) in high-definition; ‘catch-up TV,’ and free access to the most popular OTT apps (more than 16) on TV, laptop, mobile or tablet.

Broadband: Jio's reliable WiFi connectivity and high-speed braodband experience in every corner of your house or office.

Smart Home service: Cloud PC for education and work-from-home, security and surveillance solutions, healthcare, education, smart home IOT, gaming, and home networking.

Home devices (no extra cost): WiFi router, 4K Smart Set Top Box, and voice-active remote.

Plans

AirFiber plans will be available under two categories, namely AirFiber and AirFiber Max.

CategoryMaximum data speed of up to (in Mbps)Monthly charge
AirFiber

30

100

599

899, 1199

AirFiber Plus (available only in select areas)

300

500

1000

1499

2499

3399

For JioFiber, on the other hand, there is no change in existing users for both JioFiber and JioFiber Max.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out