On Ganesh Chaturthi, Reliance Jio debuts AirFiber with launch in 8 cities

Reliance Jio launched its AirFiber service on Tuesday, doing so on the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. The service and its Ganesh Chaturthi launch was announced by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani at the conglomerate's annual general meeting (AGM) on August 31.

“Our extensive fiber-to-the-home service, JioFiber, already services over 10 million customers, with hundreds of thousands more getting connected each month. But there are still millions of homes and small businesses to be connected at a rapid pace,” a company press release quoted Akash Ambani, chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, as saying at the launch event.

He added: “With Jio AirFiber, we are expanding our addressable market to rapidly cover every home in our country with similar quality of service. Jio AirFiber will enable millions of homes with world-class digital entertainment, smart home services and broadband, through its solutions across education, health surveillance and smart home.”

Available in 8 cities

As per the press statement, the service is live in eight cities: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune.

Benefits

Digital entertainment: All leading digital TV channels (more than 550) in high-definition; ‘catch-up TV,’ and free access to the most popular OTT apps (more than 16) on TV, laptop, mobile or tablet.

Broadband: Jio's reliable WiFi connectivity and high-speed braodband experience in every corner of your house or office.

Smart Home service: Cloud PC for education and work-from-home, security and surveillance solutions, healthcare, education, smart home IOT, gaming, and home networking.

Home devices (no extra cost): WiFi router, 4K Smart Set Top Box, and voice-active remote.

Plans

AirFiber plans will be available under two categories, namely AirFiber and AirFiber Max.

Category Maximum data speed of up to (in Mbps) Monthly charge AirFiber 30 100 ₹599 ₹899, ₹1199 AirFiber Plus (available only in select areas) 300 500 1000 ₹1499 ₹2499 ₹3399

For JioFiber, on the other hand, there is no change in existing users for both JioFiber and JioFiber Max.

