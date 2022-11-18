Reliance Jio True 5G launched in Delhi-NCR

Reliance Jio has expanded its 5G network to Delhi-NCR, the telecom giant announced on Friday, adding that with this, it is the first operator to provide services of the next-gen technology across the national capital and surrounding areas.

Reliance launched its 5G network – Jio True 5G – on October 5, on Dussehra.

“Covering the majority of the National Capital and NCR region is a matter of pride for us. We are expanding at a rapid pace, and have already rolled out a large portion of the planned True 5G network in this area,” said the company in a statement.

“Services are available across Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Noida, and other major NCR locations, at data speed of up to 1 gigabit per second (Gbps). We will continue to invite more users to the Jio Welcome Offer, to make them experience unlimited data at up to 1Gbps speed, at no additional cost,” added the release.

Reliance Jio True 5G

Initially rolled out in four cities – Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Varanasi – Jio True 5G arrived four days after prime minister Narendra Modi launched the technology in the country. Later, its services were made available in Chennai and Nathdwara (Rajasthan), followed by Bengaluru and Hyderabad (on November 10).

On November 14, Reliance Jio announced the project will cover Kolkata by December The entire project, it said, will be completed by June 2023.

(With PTI inputs)

