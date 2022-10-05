Reliance unveils Jio True 5G in four cities for select customers on Dussehra

Telecom giant Reliance Jio on Wednesday launched the beta trial of 5G services in four Indian cities on the occasion of Dussehra. The Jio True 5G services will be available to select customers through an invitation.“Jio’s True-5G is built on the “We Care” principle and will bring transformational changes across Education, Healthcare, Agriculture, Skill Development, Small, Medium, and Large enterprises, IoT, Smart homes, and Gaming, impacting 1.4 billion Indians,” the company said in a statement yesterday.The Jio True 5G service is being launched in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi for the existing Jio users by invitation. The invited customers will get unlimited 5G data with a speed up to 1 gigabyte per second.The company said it will announce the beta trial service for other cities as they keep getting ready for 5G technology. The invited users will continue to avail the services of beta trial until the network coverage of a city is complete to provide best coverage and user experience to each customer.ALSO READ: Mukesh Ambani says will roll out high quality, more affordable 5G servicesOnce this happens, the ‘Jio Welcome Offer’ customers will get their service automatically upgraded to the Jio True 5G without requiring to change their existing Jio SIM or 5G handset.

Reliance Jio said it is working with all the handset brands to enable their 5G smartphones to work seamlessly with Jio True 5G services so that the customers have the most comprehensive range of 5G devices.

“India is leading the Digital revolution. Jio 5G will be True 5G, and we believe India deserves nothing less than TRUE-5G. Jio 5G will be the world’s most advanced 5G network, built for every Indian, by Indians”, Reliance Jio chairperson Akash Ambani said in a statement.Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani during his speech at the India Mobile Congress had declared that Jio's 5G network will cover the remotest corners of India by December next year, and the services will be more affordable than anywhere else in the world.

“India may have started a little late, but we’ll finish first by rolling out 5G services that are of higher quality and more affordable,” Bloomberg quoted Ambani.

