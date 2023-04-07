Resident Evil 4 Mercenaries is available prior to its Global release

Devil May Cry developer Capcom Studios is set to release their Resident Evil 4 Mercenaries Remake on April 7. But some Korean gamers claimed that they are able to access the game prior to its actual release date. Some of them also claimed that the latest version is missing some major key contents.

Image Credit: Capcom Studios

Resident Evil games are primarily based on arcade-horror-style horde mode where players have to fight their way through hordes of infected. The OG one allows players to access the Mercenary mode upon completion of its campaign, where the remake took a different approach and it was set to go live from tomorrow.

The Korean gamers, who were able to play the game before the release date, claimed that the new mod is missing two major key characters, Ada Wong and Albert Wesker as playable characters. These two characters were the major part of the previous version but they were missing in the remake and the community is not happy about it. Some speculated that Capcom may drop these characters as paid content later on. If this happens then the rumor about the presence of microtransaction in the game will be true.

Image Credit: Capcom Studios

Player and data miners spotted this feature early on when they discovered “upgrade tickets”, which will grant players XP boost for Mercenary mode.

Upgrade Tickets (Image Credit: Capcom Studios)

The Upgrade Tickets description goes like this, “here’s your ticket to the gun show! Specifically a ticket to be redeemed at the Merchant’s shop, with this you’ll have access to a weapon’s exclusive updates, regardless of the weapons level.”

Image Credit: Capcom Studios

So it seems the Upgrade Ticket is nothing but pay-to-win which is not fair for competitive multiplayer scenarios.

