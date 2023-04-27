Rev up your engines: Grid Legends headlines free PlayStation Plus games for May 2023

American players, get ready for a wild ride through the countryside with Grid Legends! The upcoming free PlayStation Plus game for May 2023 will take you off-road and through the mud, so buckle up and get ready for some thrilling racing action. While some fans may not be excited about a sports title, this one is sure to get your heart racing and your adrenaline pumping. So fasten your seatbelt and prepare to take on the challenge of Grid Legends.

PS Plus Extra and Premium should still make the month exciting for many subscribers (Image Credit: Sony)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sony has officially announced the free PlayStation Plus games for May 2023, which will include three titles: Grid Legends, Chivalry 2, and Descenders. As usual, all American PlayStation Plus subscribers can claim the games, regardless of their subscription tier, and keep them as long as they remain subscribed to the service. However, unlike the free games, the titles available through PS Plus Extra and Premium are rotated in and out of availability.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Grid Legends, Chivalry 2, and Descenders (Image Credit: Sony)

Starting on May 2, subscribers can claim the three games, which all have native PS4 and PS5 versions. While these titles have received mostly positive reviews, they are fairly niche, which could lead to some backlash from fans. The racing game Grid Legends is likely to upset some players, given that sports and racing games are often met with disapproval from subscribers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans have expressed their dissatisfaction with past free game offerings, and the May 2023 selection is unlikely to be any different. Nevertheless, some subscribers will likely be happy with the free games, particularly those who are also signed up for PS Plus Extra and Premium, which will offer even more titles next month. Sony has yet to reveal the full list of new games coming to these tiers, but it has confirmed that a new puzzle game, Humanity, will be available on the day of its release, May 16, for PS Plus Extra.

May 2023 has the potential to be a sad month for some subscribers, as the PS Plus Collection games are leaving on May 9. Those who have yet to claim the collection should do so soon to avoid missing out. The upcoming free games for PS Plus in May 2023, with Grid Legends as the headliner, are expected to disappoint certain fans who tend to get upset whenever the free games offered are sports or racing titles. Other players are okay with the upcoming titles. Despite this, the addition of a day-one release to PS Plus Extra and Premium should still make the month exciting for many subscribers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ| | Don’t miss out on Arkane’s Studio sale on Steam-save, Deathloop, Dishonored and more

Overall, the free PlayStation Plus games for May 2023 offer a mix of genres, but their niche appeal may disappoint some subscribers. While the full list of games for the more expensive tiers has not been revealed, the inclusion of Humanity on the day of its release is a promising start.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON