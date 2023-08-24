Rocketry: The Nambi Effect wins National Award for Best Feature Film. Here's what the film is based on

'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', was adjudged the Best Feature Film in the 69th National Film Awards on Thursday. The R Madhavan directorial film is based on the life of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was framed for being a spy and arrested in 1994.

What is Nambi Narayanan's ISRO Case? Six points

The 69th National Film Awards for Best Feature went to Rocketry.(Rocketry: The Nambi Effect)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ISRO spy case centres around allegations against two senior ISRO scientists, Nambi Narayanan and D Sasikumaran, accused of transferring confidential documents and secrets of the country's cryogenic engine technology to enemy nations in exchange for money and sexual favours.

The case ignited significant controversy upon its emergence in 1994. The alleged involvement of former chief minister K Karunakaran drew attention when a faction led by A K Antony and Oommen Chandy rebelled against him. Two Maldivian women were also arrested in connection with the case.

After a two-year investigation, CBI cleared Narayanan of all charges, blaming state police officials and then Intelligence Bureau Deputy Director RB Shreekumar for his false implication.

In 2018, the apex court directed a high-level panel to investigate the role of police officials and ordered the Kerala government to grant Narayanan ₹50 lakh as compensation for wrongful incarceration.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 2020, the Kerala government offered an additional compensation of ₹1.30 crore to Nambi Narayanan, concluding the 25-year-old spy case wherein he was wrongly accused by state police.

During the period when the espionage case was uncovered, Narayanan headed the cryogenic division and pioneered liquid fuel rocket technology. The disruption caused by the espionage case significantly affected the country's space technology, Narayanan claimed. He pointed out a larger conspiracy in the case and said he if felt like attempting suicide, expressing in an earlier HT interview: “I never wanted to die as a traitor. I lived all these years only to tell this.”