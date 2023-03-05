Home / Technology / Rockstar Games pays tribute to late Tom Sizemore, iconic actor in GTA Vice City

Rockstar Games pays tribute to late Tom Sizemore, iconic actor in GTA Vice City

Published on Mar 05, 2023 03:50 PM IST

Sizemore, who was known for his roles in movies such as Saving Private Ryan and Heat, passed away recently, leaving behind a legacy of unforgettable performances

Rockstar Games, the developer behind the iconic Grand Theft Auto (GTA) series, has paid tribute to actor Tom Sizemore following his death. Sizemore was one of the big names to feature in the star-studded cast of the early GTA games, portraying the role of Italian mobster Sonny Forelli in the 2002 release, GTA: Vice City.

Sizemore, who was known for his roles in movies such as Saving Private Ryan and Heat, passed away on 3 March (Friday), leaving behind a legacy of unforgettable performances. In remembrance of his contributions, Rockstar Games took to social media to share a touching tribute, featuring a clip of one of Sizemore's most memorable lines from Heat.

"Tom Sizemore's effortless cool and phenomenal character work was an inspiration to all of us here at Rockstar Games long before his star performance as Sonny Forelli in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. Rest In Peace, Tom," the tribute read.

Although the developer has opted for lesser-known talent in recent years, the early GTA games were known for their star-studded affairs, featuring the likes of Burt Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, and Ray Liotta, among others.

Also read | Rapper 50 Cent hints at possible involvement in Grand Theft Auto 6

With Rockstar Games rumored to be returning to Vice City in its next Grand Theft Auto game, fans are left to wonder if Sizemore or Liotta, who voiced the game's protagonist Tommy Vercetti, will receive any references in the upcoming title. However, regardless of what the future holds, Sizemore's contributions to the series will not be forgotten.

