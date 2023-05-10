Rockstar's new job listings suggest GTA 6 development entering exciting new phase

Rockstar Games may be entering a new phase of development for its highly anticipated title, Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6), according to recent job listings.

Fan-made poster for GTA 6.

The studio has reportedly shifted resources to the project after the successful release of Red Dead Redemption 2, while still supporting Grand Theft Auto Online and RDR2 Online.

Major leaks of last September surrounding the game suggest that it will take place in the familiar location of Vice City, the iconic location for GTA Vice City. While numerous gameplay details and content leaks have surfaced over the past year, Take-Two has been quick to file takedown requests for leaked material.

Despite the lack of official updates from the horse's-mouth, new job listings have emerged, offering insight into the development cycle for the sixth installment of the GTA series.

One recent job listing suggests that the game's main story and script may be fully written, as Rockstar is now hiring for a full-time voiceover director for the project. The posted role requires the hire to start work immediately at the Rockstar Games’ New York studio, indicating that voice recording for Grand Theft Auto 6 is starting soon.

The job listing from Rockstar Games. (Image Credit: Rockstar Games)

The voiceover director will direct talent for the project, collaborate with writing and designing departments, and reinforce and sync the game's dialogue structure for the final release.

A second job listing for a scan capture specialist implies that the action-adventure saga may be far into development, as the specialist will be responsible for capturing face and body movement data from field artists for GTA 6. Face and body scans are typically conducted at the same time as voice recording, meaning that the game may have a complete main story for the campaign and a finalized script. GTA 5 underwent a very similar process before its initial release back in 2013.

While there has been no official confirmation from Rockstar or Take-Two Interactive about when GTA 6 will be released, these job listings suggest that the game may be closer than fans originally speculated. It's possible that the studio will share an update on the upcoming anticipated title’s development with its community in the near future.

Meanwhile, fans can enjoy playing GTA Online, which receives regular updates and fresh content throughout the year that allows players to engage in a variety of activities, from heists to races, and to team up with friends to mayhem in the virtual world.

The emergence of these job listings is a promising sign for the development of Grand Theft Auto 6. It's clear that Rockstar is dedicating significant resources to the project, and boosting the post-production.

