Samsung advertisement mocks Apple for lacking a foldable iPhone

South Korean tech company Samsung has once again trolled the iPhone maker Apple. Samsung considers Apple its direct rival and often compares iPhone features with the features of its devices in commercials. Now Samsung has taken a dig at Apple for not having any foldable iPhone in the market.

An advertising video titled 'On the fence' has been shared by Samsung, in which buyers of Apple devices are seen talking about waiting for the new Samsung phone features. The video shows a young man sitting on a wall near an Apple retail store and others advising him not to do so and waiting while facing Apple.

Video taunts iPhone users

In the video, it is seen that an Apple user is looking into the features being provided by Samsung and an Apple employee is asking him not to do so. The user sitting on the fence says that Samsung has foldable phones and great camera phones. To this the Apple employee replies, "Wait, it'll be here too." The user sitting on the fence does not want to do this but is advised to wait.

Samsung has made fun of Apple in the past too

Samsung has often made fun of Apple iPhones in its advertisements. From the notch found in iPhone models to Apple's removal of the charger from the box, Samsung has been taunting. Samsung has also been joking about the fact that Apple makes its hardware features a part of iPhones later and Apple users have to wait for new features.

Samsung has the most foldable phones

Talking about foldable smartphones, Samsung has the largest portfolio of foldable devices. Apple is definitely working on prototypes with a foldable design, but there has been no indication from the company regarding the arrival of foldable iPhones in the market.

