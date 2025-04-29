Samsung expands AI and Bixby features for mid-range appliances in India - Details

Samsung has begun rolling out its artificial intelligence features across a broader range of home appliances in India. The company aims to improve everyday utility by expanding its Bixby voice assistant and SmartThings platform to mid-range appliances. The company has introduced new AI functionalities that include voice-controlled operations and automatic settings adjustments based on user preferences. This move is part of its strategy to reach a wider Indian user base and promote the adoption of connected living technologies. Samsung has expanded AI features in its home appliances in India to enhance energy efficiency and user experience.(Samsung)

A primary focus of the expansion is energy efficiency. Samsung’s AI Energy Saver mode promises to reduce electricity consumption while maintaining the performance of appliances. The company claims that this mode can cut energy use by up to 70 percent. Samsung is also focusing on localising its products to better serve Indian households by adding support for nine regional languages: Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, Oriya, Tamil, Malayalam, Punjabi, and Telugu. These language options are part of the company’s strategy to foster closer connections with Indian consumers and fuel growth in the market.

Samsung’s efforts come as the company continues to gain traction in India, where the adoption of its SmartThings app is on the rise. The app now ranks third globally in terms of registered users. Despite the increasing popularity of Samsung’s smart devices, AI adoption in India remains relatively low. Many users are unaware of the AI capabilities embedded in their devices, and Samsung is working to address this gap by enhancing the Bixby voice assistant. The company plans to expand Bixby’s functions beyond simple voice commands to better understand and respond to natural language.

Bixby Upgrade Brings Smarter Control

Earlier this month, the tech giant revealed on its South Korean website blog post that it will upgrade its Bespoke AI home appliances with a more advanced Bixby voice assistant. The updated assistant will allow users to interact with their devices using natural language. Samsung claims that Bixby will be able to understand more complex, multi-step commands. For example, users can issue commands like “Set the air conditioner to 22 degrees and finish the laundry by 2 pm,” and Bixby will carry out the tasks.

In addition to basic commands, Bixby will be capable of remembering past interactions and using this information to improve future responses. For instance, users can ask Bixby about energy usage, such as “How much energy did my washing machine save this month?” and Bixby will provide an answer. Users can also seek advice on device usage or ask for specific tips on using Samsung’s Bespoke AI appliances, making the experience more intuitive and user-friendly.