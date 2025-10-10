Samsung Galaxy M17 5G mobile launched: Check price in India, specs, and features

Samsung officially debuts the new generation Galaxy M series phone, the Galaxy M17 5G, in India at under Rs. 15,000. Therefore, if you are in search of a feature-filled phone but at an affordable price, then the Samsung Galaxy M17 5G mobile could come as a perfect choice. The smartphone comes with a triple camera setup, AI capabilities, and operating system upgrades, which may come to the user’s liking. The Samsung Galaxy M17 5G debuts just days after its predecessor ran out of stock, making it the perfect time for users to get the new generation model. Samsung Galaxy M17 5G debuts with upgraded features and offerings.(Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G: Price in India and availability

The Samsung Galaxy M17 5G will come in Moonlight Silver and Sapphire Black colour variants. In terms of storage and price, it will offer 4GB + 128GB as the base storage variant, priced at Rs. 12,499. Samsung is also offering 6GB +128GB and 8GB + 128GB options, which are priced at Rs. 13,999 and 15,499, respectively.

The Samsung Galaxy M17 5G sale will go live on October 13, 2025, in India, on Amazon, the Samsung India website, and retail stores. Samsung is also providing launch offers, bringing the price down to Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB, Rs. 13499 for the 6GB, and Rs. 14999 for the 8GB variant.

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G: Specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy M17 5G features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, which claims to offer up to 1100nits HBM peak brightness. The smartphone is backed by a 6nm-based Exynos 1330 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

For photography, it comes with a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 5MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. The Galaxy M17 5G also features a 13MP selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery that comes with 25W wired fast charging support. The Samsung Galaxy M17 runs on One UI 7 straight out of the box, and will also offer six years of OS upgrades and six years of security updates.