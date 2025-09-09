Samsung Galaxy S24+ price drop: Flat 40% off in Flipkart Big Billion Days pre-deals

Ahead of Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale, the Samsung Galaxy S24+ has emerged as one of the biggest early offers. The phone is available at a flat 40 percent discount before the main sale begins, making it one of the most attractive deals in the premium smartphone segment. Samsung Galaxy S24+ gets 40% discount in Flipkart Big Billion Days pre-deals ahead of the festive sale.(Samsung)

The Galaxy S24+ deal stands out because such deep price cuts are usually reserved for the main event. This early drop gives buyers a chance to lock in savings well before the sale rush. For those planning to upgrade their phone ahead of the festive season, this is an opportunity to secure the Galaxy S24+ without worrying about limited stock during the peak sale period.

For buyers who need a premium smartphone immediately, this discount makes the Galaxy S24+ a compelling option. The phone continues to deliver flagship performance, high-end cameras and strong battery life, and now comes at a more accessible price point. The early deal also helps buyers avoid the usual stock crunch when the main sale begins.

Shoppers can also expect additional benefits such as bank card discounts, exchange bonuses and no-cost EMI options once the Big Billion Days Sale officially starts. Combined with the flat 40 percent cut, these can bring the effective price even lower.

What to expect as the sale begins

The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale officially goes live on 23 September, with early access for Plus and Black members starting on 22 September. While the Galaxy S24+ is already available at a steep discount, the official sale may bring further bundled offers or deeper cuts, especially for buyers making use of exchange and card-based deals.

The flat 40 percent pre-sale discount makes the Galaxy S24+ one of the most attractive offers in the run-up to Big Billion Days. For anyone planning a premium upgrade this festive season, this deal is worth considering before the main rush begins.

