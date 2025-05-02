Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge leak reveals full specs ahead of launch

With just weeks to go before launch, nearly everything about the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has now been laid bare, thanks to a detailed leak from WinFuture. The device, set to be officially unveiled on May 13, appears to be Samsung’s thinnest flagship smartphone yet, measuring just 5.85mm in thickness and weighing 163g. Image used for representative purpose only.(Bloomberg)

Samsung Galaxy 25 Edge expected specs

As per the leaks, Galaxy S25 Edge features a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display (3120 x 1440) with a 120Hz refresh rate. While the back is covered in Gorilla Glass Victus 2, the front panel uses Corning’s new Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, a step down from the Gorilla Armor 2 seen on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The frame is made of titanium and the device will launch in three colour options: Titanium Silver, Titanium Icy Blue, and Titanium Jet Black.

Under the hood, the phone runs on Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with 12GB RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of storage. However, the ultra-slim profile comes at the cost of battery capacity, the S25 Edge packs a 3,900mAh battery, which is 20% smaller than the Galaxy S25+.

The camera setup includes a 200MP main sensor with OIS and a 12MP ultrawide camera, along with a 12MP front camera. The device runs Android 15 with One UI 7 out of the box and includes an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner. It also has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Pricing is expected to start at $1,049 for the base variant. A promotional teaser briefly posted by Evan Blass and then pulled, confirmed a May 13 launch date. Sales are tipped to begin on May 23 in Korea and China, and on May 30 in other markets including the US.

Samsung is reportedly sticking with the “Edge” branding, despite a brief slip on its website referring to the model as “Slim.” The company had earlier confirmed the “Edge” name during its earnings call, and all marketing materials to date have consistently used it.