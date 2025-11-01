Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge may not be cancelled, new leaks hint at ‘More Slim’ version

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge may not be as dead as earlier reports suggested. While rumours earlier this year hinted that Samsung had quietly scrapped the successor to the Galaxy S25 Edge, new leaks now claim the company is still developing the device, possibly in a new form, under an internal codename called “More Slim.” Samsung’s “More Slim” project appears to be a continuation of the Galaxy S25 Edge.(Ijaj Khan/ HT)

Galaxy S26 Edge returns, thinner than ever

According to a report from GalaxyClub, Samsung’s “More Slim” project appears to be a continuation of the Galaxy S25 Edge, which was internally known as “Slim.” Development of this new phone reportedly started later than the original S26 Edge project, suggesting it’s a redesigned version rather than a direct upgrade.

Adding weight to these claims, tipster CID spotted firmware files referencing the Galaxy S26 Edge, indicating that Samsung is still developing software for it. The files do not mention “More Slim” specifically, but the timing and internal links suggest the two could be connected.

What to expect from the Galaxy S26 Edge

Leaker SPYGO19726 (via SammyGuru) has added more detail to the mix, claiming Samsung is targeting a thickness under 5.56mm, which would make it even thinner than the Galaxy S25 Edge (5.8mm) and Apple’s iPhone Air (5.6mm).

-Other rumoured specs include:

-6.6-inch LTPO AMOLED display

-Exynos 2600 chipset

-Battery capacity of around 4,300mAh or higher, a significant jump from the S25 Edge’s 3,900mAh

-Aluminium composite frame with a titanium substructure, similar to the iPhone Air’s hybrid build

-50MP main and 50MP ultrawide cameras, with a periscope telephoto lens under consideration

If accurate, the Galaxy S26 Edge could strike a balance between thinness, durability, and flagship-grade performance, addressing one of the biggest criticisms of its predecessor.

A rebrand in the making?

Interestingly, the leaker insists that “Edge is cancelled, this is a new device,” implying that Samsung could be planning to rebrand the lineup entirely. One possibility is that the “More Slim” project could evolve into a standalone Galaxy Edge 2, separate from the S-series flagships, much like Apple’s iPhone Air line.

Why Samsung won’t ditch the Edge line

Samsung’s foldables and thin flagships represent its innovation frontier, so it seems unlikely the company would abandon the Edge concept after just one generation. Instead, the strategy may involve skipping an incremental S26 Edge update in favour of a more radical redesign that redefines what a thin flagship can be.

If the rumours hold true, the Galaxy S26 Edge, or its “More Slim” successor, could make its debut in early 2026, once again setting a new benchmark for ultra-slim premium smartphones.