Samsung Galaxy S26 FE launched with 120Hz AMOLED display, One UI 9 and Galaxy AI

Samsung has launched the Galaxy S26 FE as the newest addition to its Galaxy S26 family. The Fan Edition smartphone focuses on camera upgrades, Galaxy AI features and a slim design, while retaining several of the features associated with Samsung’s flagship S series. It is also the first Galaxy S26 series device to launch with One UI 9 based on Android 17.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE specs and features

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE brings Galaxy AI and flagship-inspired features. (Samsung)

By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

The Galaxy S26 FE features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,900 nits of brightness. The phone measures 7.4mm in thickness and weighs 193 grams. It also carries an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

The smartphone is powered by Samsung’s 3nm Exynos 2500 chipset and comes with up to 8GB RAM and 512GB storage. It runs Android 17 with One UI 9 and will receive seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates.

For photography, the Galaxy S26 FE has a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and up to 30x digital zoom. There is also a 12-megapixel front camera.

Samsung has added several AI-powered camera tools, including My FanCam for automatically tracking a selected subject while recording video, Super Steady with Horizontal Lock and Photo Assist. Gemini Omni can also create and edit video clips using content stored in the Gallery.

The phone packs a 4,900mAh battery with 45W wired charging, which can reach up to 69% in around 30 minutes, alongside 15W wireless charging and Wireless PowerShare. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE price and availability

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy S26 FE will be available from September 4 in select markets in Blueberry, Graphite and Pistachio colour options. The company has not yet announced India pricing or availability.

In the US, the Galaxy S26 FE is priced from $699.99 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the 256GB model costs $799.99, according to reported launch pricing. The India price and sale date are yet to be announced.

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