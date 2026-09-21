Samsung Galaxy S26 FE now available in India: Price, EMI offers, camera and Galaxy AI features

Samsung has started selling the Galaxy S26 FE in India, adding a new model to its Galaxy S26 series. The smartphone is priced at ₹79,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant and is available in Pistachio, Blueberry and Graphite colours.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE hits Indian stores at ₹79,999. (Aishwarya Faraswal - HT)

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The Galaxy S26 FE combines a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, Exynos 2500 processor, 4,900mAh battery and a triple rear camera setup. Samsung is also highlighting its context-aware Galaxy AI features as a key part of the phone's software experience.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE price in India and launch offers

Samsung is offering several purchase benefits with the Galaxy S26 FE. Buyers can get an upgrade bonus of up to ₹8,000 when exchanging an eligible old device.

There are also no-cost EMI options of up to 30 months with zero down payment. Customers can alternatively opt for up to 40 months of no-cost EMI with 10 months of down payment through select NBFC partners, including Bajaj Finance.

Both EMI options come with an additional ₹3,000 upgrade bonus. According to Samsung, the monthly EMI can start at ₹1,050 when exchange benefits and the upgrade bonus are applied.

Customers using major bank cards can also get ₹7,000 cashback or choose a 12-month no-cost bank EMI. Samsung's eStore additionally offers an 18-month bank EMI option.

Check out the phone on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE: Key specifications

Specification Details Display 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, up to 120Hz Processor Exynos 2500, 3nm Rear camera 50MP + 12MP + 8MP triple camera Front camera 12MP Battery 4,900mAh Charging 45W wired charging Storage 256GB Water and dust resistance IP68

Galaxy S26 FE camera and AI features

The Galaxy S26 FE has a triple rear camera system comprising a 50MP wide camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera and 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. A 12MP camera is placed on the front.

For video recording, Samsung has added My Fan Cam, which can automatically keep a selected person centred in the frame. Super Steady with Horizontal Lock is designed to keep moving footage smoother and more level.

The phone also gets Samsung's Nightography features for low-light photography and Photo Assist, which lets users refine images using natural-language prompts.

Gemini Omni can be used to create and edit video clips from photos and videos stored in the Gallery. Eligible buyers also get a six-month trial of Google AI Pro, which includes expanded AI features and 5TB of cloud storage.

6.7-inch AMOLED display and 4,900mAh battery

The Galaxy S26 FE features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and peak brightness of up to 1,900 nits. Samsung says this is intended to provide smoother scrolling and better visibility across different viewing conditions.

The phone is powered by the Exynos 2500 processor, built on a 3nm process. It packs a 4,900mAh battery and supports 45W wired charging. Samsung claims the battery can reach up to 69% in around 30 minutes when paired with a 45W adapter.

The handset also carries an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Galaxy S26 FE gets seven years of software support

Samsung is promising up to seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates for the Galaxy S26 FE from its global launch date.

The phone also supports an upgraded Smart Switch experience. Users moving from Android or iOS can transfer data wirelessly by scanning a QR code, including passwords, passkeys, call history, accessibility settings and eSIM data.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE 8GB + 256GB is now available in India for ₹79,999 through Samsung's sales channels and comes in Pistachio, Blueberry and Graphite.